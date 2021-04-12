Expand / Collapse search
Stocks

Stocks muted as Microsoft, Nuance deal and earnings in focus

Microsoft seals $19.7B deal for Nuance Communications

Panel on markets  video

How potential COVID 4th wave could impact markets

Panel on markets 

U.S. stocks opened modestly lower as investors readied for the start of earnings season and took in a major deal from Microsoft. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 33761.04 -39.56 -0.12%
SP500 S&P 500 4128.7 -0.10 -0.00%
I:COMP n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 40 points, or 0.13%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were lower by 0.35% and 0.11%, respectively. Both the Dow and the S&P finished at all-time highs on Friday as the Nasdaq escaped bear-market territory. 

In M&A news, Nuance Communications is being acquired by Microsoft in a $19.7 billion deal for the cloud and AI provider. The all-cash transaction will pay Nuance shareholders $56 per share, a 23% premium to Friday’s closing price. The deal is the second-largest for Microsoft, behind its $26 billion purchase of LinkedIn in 2016. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
NUAN NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 52.98 +7.39 +16.22%
MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 257.30 +1.45 +0.57%

In addition, earnings season is set to kick off on Wednesday with big banks Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. set to release their quarterly results.  

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
JPM JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 156.21 -0.18 -0.12%
GS THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 331.98 +0.98 +0.30%
WFC WELLS FARGO & CO. 40.70 +0.20 +0.48%

Elsewhere, Uber Technologies Inc. reported gross bookings hit a record high in March as ride hailings snapped back to pre-pandemic levels and food delivery more than doubled from the previous year. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
UBER UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 59.95 +2.26 +3.92%
LYFT LYFT INC. 59.57 -1.40 -2.30%

Meanwhile, Alibaba Group Holdings was fined a record 18 billion Chinese yuan ($2.75 billion) by Chinese regulators for anticompetitive behavior. However, the fine was smaller than feared.    

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
BABA ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD 243.27 +19.93 +8.92%

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil climbed 81 cents or $60.13 per barrel and gold slipped $1.80 to $1,743 an ounce.

Overseas markets were mixed. 

In Europe, Germany’s DAX 30 and France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.17% and 0.15%, respectively, while Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.31%. 

Asian markets were lower across the board with China’s Shanghai Composite index losing 1.09%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index declining 0.86% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 sliding 0.77%.  