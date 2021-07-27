Stock futures mixed ahead of Big Tech earnings

U.S. stock futures were lower Tuesday morning as investors sorted through a barrage of earnings reports and the Federal Reserve kicked off a two-day policy meeting.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 61 points, or 0.17%, while S&P 500 futures were lower by 0.1% and Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.04%. The choppy trade comes a day after all three of the major averages closed at all-time highs.

The Federal Reserve is expected to remain on hold at the conclusion of its meeting, with investors instead focusing on whether the central bank will offer clues to when it may begin to taper its asset purchase program or raise interest rates.

GOLDMAN SACHS CUTS 2022 US GDP FORECAST AMID VIRUS CONCERNS

In stocks, Tesla Inc. beat on both the top and bottom lines as the electric-car maker’s quarterly profit exceeded $1 billion for the first time. CEO Elon Musk said he likely won’t be on future earnings calls unless he has "something really important" to say.

Dow component 3M Co. raised its annual sales and profit outlooks as business units that were battered by the pandemic showed signs of rebounding.

United Parcel Service Inc. reported quarterly revenue jumped 14.5% year over year as package delivery remained strong while consumers preferred to order online rather than shop in stores. Both earnings and revenue were ahead of Wall Street estimates.

General Electric Co. reported positive free cash flow and raised its annual forecast for the metric as its aviation business returned to growth.

Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. will release their quarterly results after Tuesday’s closing bell.

Outside of earnings, Starbucks Corp. will sell its stake in a $2 billion South Korean joint venture and use the proceeds to invest in faster-growing international markets.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil ticked up 2 cents to $71.93 a barrel and gold slipped $2.60 to $1,796.60 an ounce.

Markets around the world were mostly lower.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

European bourses were weaker across the board with Britain’s FTSE 100 and Germany’s DAX 30 both down 0.45% while France’s CAC 30 slid 0.24%.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index declined 4.22%, extending its two-day drop to 8.18% after Chinese regulators clamped down on technology and private education companies. Elsewhere in the region, China’s Shanghai Composite fell 2.49% and Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.49%.