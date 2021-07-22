Stocks waffle as initial jobless claims unexpectedly climb off pandemic-era lows

U.S. stock markets were little changed as investors weighed an unexpected increase in first-time jobless filings against a flurry of mostly better-than-expected earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 7 points, or 0.02%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.07% and 0.19%, respectively. All three of the major averages on Wednesday closed within 0.6% of their respective record peaks.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34766.61 -31.39 -0.09% SP500 S&P 500 4357.91 -0.78 -0.02% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14652.84692 +20.89 +0.14%

On the economic front, 419,000 Americans filed for first-time jobless benefits last week, the Labor Department said Thursday. Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting 350,000 filings. Continuing claims, meanwhile, fell to 3.236 million, the lowest since March 2020.

In stocks, earnings reports continued to roll out.

American Airlines Inc. earned a quarterly profit for the first time in six quarters, helped by a rebound in travel and more than $1 billion of federal support.

Rival Southwest Airlines Co. said its quarterly loss narrowed and that it is "hopeful" to be profitable for the rest of the year as leisure travel picks up. The airline said it turned cash flow positive in June.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP, INC. 21.02 -0.38 -1.78% LUV SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 51.00 -2.14 -4.03% CSX CSX CORP. 32.73 +1.17 +3.69%

CSX Corp.’s quarterly profit more than doubled as the railroad operator delivered 27% more freight than a year ago.

Meanwhile, Dominos Pizza, whose global sales rose 17.1%, announced a new $1 billion buyback plan.

AT&T Inc. reported strong wireless subscription additions, fueled by more customers switching to 5G phones. The company hiked both its full-year revenue and adjusted earnings per share outlooks.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DPZ DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC. 538.03 +67.53 +14.35% T AT&T, INC. 27.82 -0.05 -0.18% DHI D.R. HORTON, INC. 89.34 -2.10 -2.29%

D.R. Horton reported quarterly profit spiked 77% from a year ago as tight supplies led to record prices. However, the home builder said high lumber prices and a labor shortage caused it to take fewer orders during the quarter. Still, the company raised its forecasts for 2021 revenue and home deliveries.

Chipmaker Texas Instruments Inc. posted strong quarterly results but warned the current quarter could disappoint.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TXN TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED 184.93 -9.31 -4.80%

In deals, Uber Freight, the trucking division of Uber Inc., will acquire logistics company Transplace from private equity firm TPG Capital for $2.25 billion in cash and stock.

Elsewhere, Visa Inc. agreed to buy U.K.-based cross-border payments provider Currencycloud at a valuation of 700 million pounds ($962 million). Visa has owned a stake in Currencycloud since last year.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % UBER UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 47.69 +0.18 +0.38% V VISA, INC. 243.99 +0.43 +0.18%

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was unchanged at $70.30 a barrel and gold fell 60 cents to $1,802.80 an ounce.

Overseas markets were mostly higher.

Germany’s DAX 30 and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.58% and 0.35%, respectively, after the European Central Bank said it would keep rates at record lows for even longer in an effort to boost inflation. Elsewhere in the region, Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 0.24%.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index climbed 1.83% and China’s Shanghai Composite edged up 0.34%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was closed for holiday.