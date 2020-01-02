Stocks drop, oil jumps after US airstrike kills Iranian general

U.S. equity futures fell after President Trump ordered an airstrike on Iraq that killed an Iranian general.

Continue Reading Below

The major futures indexes are indicating a decline of 1 percent, which would shave more than 250 points off the Dow Industrials.

This comes after the first trading session of the new year sent Wall Street to new records.

Oil soared on the news.

Brent crude, used to price international oils, was up $1.93 at $68.18 per barrel after temporarily jumping nearly $3.

Benchmark U.S. crude was up nearly 3 percent or $1.73 at $62.91 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

News that Gen. Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was killed in an air attack at the Baghdad international airport prompted expectations of Iranian retaliation against U.S. and Israeli targets.

In Asian markets trading, China's Shanghai Composite shed 0.1 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.4 percent. Japan's markets remained closed.

In Europe, London's FTSE fell 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX dropped 0.9 percent and France's CAC declined 0.6 percent.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Investors were encouraged by expectations of stronger global economic growth in 2020 and the planned signing of an interim U.S.-Chinese trade agreement.

In Thursday's Wall Street session, the benchmark S&P 500 index climbed 0.8 percent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.2 percent and the Nasdaq gained 1.3 percent.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 28868.8 +330.36 +1.16% SP500 S&P 500 3257.85 +27.07 +0.84% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 9092.188563 +119.58 +1.33%

There was no immediate indication how Iran would respond to Soleimani's death but Tehran has seized oil tankers and shot down a U.S. military drone.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Washington blames Iran for attacks on tankers and a September assault on Saudi Arabia’s oil industry that temporarily cut its production by half.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.