Stocks trade cautiously on last day of the year

U.S. equity futures are pointing to a slight gain when trading begins on the final day of the year.

The major futures indexes are indicating a gain of 0.1 percent.

Shares around the globe were lower in quiet New Year's Eve trading on Tuesday, with many markets closed.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 28462.14 -183.12 -0.64% SP500 S&P 500 3221.29 -18.73 -0.58% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8945.99387 -60.62 -0.67%

The declines tracked a broad retreat on Wall Street that erased some of the major U.S. indexes’ recent gains, though the market remains on track to end the year with its best performance since 2013.

Britain's FTSE slipped 0.5 percent and the CAC in Paris shed 0.1 percent.

Germany's markets were closed.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite gained 0.3 percent, reversing earlier losses, after the government released a monthly survey showing Chinese manufacturing held steady in December.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.5 percent. Japan's markets are closed.

In U.S. trading, the benchmark S&P 500 has risen five straight weeks, notching multiple all-time highs along the way. It’s on track to end December with its fourth consecutive monthly gain.

Despite the downbeat start to the holiday shortened week, the S&P 500 is on pace to finish the year 28.5 percent higher, which would make it the strongest annual gain for the market since 2013.

Investors will get to mull over new data on U.S. consumer confidence and home prices Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.