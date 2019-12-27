Stocks steam toward more records to end week

U.S. equity futures are pointing to another round of record highs when trading resumes on Friday.

The major futures indexes are indicating a gain of 0.3 percent.

All three U.S. indexes set new highs on Thursday with the Nasdaq breaking through the 9,000 level for the first time.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5 percent, the Dow gained 0.4 percent and the Nasdaq climbed 0.8 percent.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 28621.39 +105.94 +0.37% SP500 S&P 500 3239.91 +16.53 +0.51% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 9022.391293 +69.51 +0.78%

Investors welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's comment that an interim “Phase 1” trade deal was “getting done.” Trump said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping would hold a signing ceremony.

Traders still are waiting to see details of the agreement aimed at helping to settle a 17-month-old tariff war over China's technology ambitions and trade surplus.

Trading in Europe resumed on Friday following the boxing Day Holiday. Frankfurt's DAX rose 0.4 percent, France's CAC gained 0.5 percent and London's FTSE added 0.3 percent.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index was off 0.1 percent, Tokyo's Nikkei fell 0.4 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.3 percent.

Also Friday, Japan's government reported factory output fell 0.9 percent in November compared with the previous month. Japanese retail sales rose 4.5 percent over a month earlier but inventory levels were high.

The Associated Press has contributed to this article.