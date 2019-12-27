Expand / Collapse search
Stocks

Stocks steam toward more records to end week

By FOXBusiness
The Gartman Letter editor and publisher Dennis Gartman talks about Wall Street's record year in 2019.video

2019 was a bull market, but will it continue?

U.S. equity futures are pointing to another round of record highs when trading resumes on Friday.

The major futures indexes are indicating a gain of 0.3 percent.

All three U.S. indexes set new highs on Thursday with the Nasdaq  breaking through the 9,000 level for the first time.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5 percent, the Dow gained 0.4 percent and the Nasdaq climbed 0.8 percent.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES28621.39+105.94+0.37%
SP500S&P 5003239.91+16.53+0.51%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX9022.391293+69.51+0.78%

Investors welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's comment that an interim “Phase 1” trade deal was “getting done.” Trump said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping would hold a signing ceremony.

Traders still are waiting to see details of the agreement aimed at helping to settle a 17-month-old tariff war over China's technology ambitions and trade surplus.

Trading in Europe resumed on Friday following the boxing Day Holiday. Frankfurt's DAX rose 0.4 percent, France's CAC gained 0.5 percent and London's FTSE added 0.3 percent.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index was off 0.1 percent, Tokyo's Nikkei fell 0.4 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.3 percent.

Also Friday, Japan's government reported factory output fell 0.9 percent in November compared with the previous month. Japanese retail sales rose 4.5 percent over a month earlier but inventory levels were high.

The Associated Press has contributed to this article.