Nasdaq hits record high amid quiet Christmas Eve trade

Stocks opened little changed in an abbreviated Christmas Eve session.

Continue Reading Below

All three of the major averages, which will close at 1 p.m. ET, were lower by less than 0.1 percent in the opening minutes of trading, The Nasdaq Composite touched a record high before turning slightly lower.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 28532.34 -19.19 -0.07% SP500 S&P 500 3223.66 -0.35 -0.01% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8947.140881 +1.49 +0.02%

Uber shares were holding small gains after the company said co-founder Travis Kalanick's last day as a board member will be Dec. 31.

"Uber has been a part of my life for the past 10 years,” Kalanick said in a statement. “At the close of the decade, and with the company now public, it seems like the right moment for me to focus on my current business and philanthropic pursuits.”

Elsewhere, Tesla was lower a day after shares hit $420, the level at which CEO Elon Musk tweeted he had secured funding to take the company private. Musk's tweet sparked an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and ultimately led to him stepping down from the company's board of directors for at least three years.

Boeing shares continued to slide one day after Dennis Muilenberg resigned as CEO amid the ongoing 737 Max crisis.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % UBER UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC. 30.69 +0.36 +1.18% TSLA TESLA INC. 417.67 -1.55 -0.37% BA BOEING COMPANY 335.86 -1.69 -0.50%

Meanwhile, retailers were in focus following word that Super Saturday, the last Saturday before Christmas, was the biggest day in retail history. Retailers raked in $34.4 billion, according to Bloomberg, citing a report from Customer Growth Partners.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WMT WALMART INC. 119.39 +0.36 +0.30% TGT TARGET CORP. 128.41 +0.07 +0.05% JWN NORDSTROM 40.75 +0.02 +0.05% M MACY'S INC. 16.16 -0.04 -0.25% BBY BEST BUY 87.49 -0.15 -0.17%

Looking at commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.5 percent at $60.80 a barrel while Brent crude oil was higher by 0.6 percent at $66.81 a barrel.

The U.S. Treasury market, which closes at 2 p.m. ET, traded flat with the yield on the 10-year note holding just below 1.94 percent.

U.S. markets will be closed Wednesday for Christmas.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In Europe, markets were little changed with London's FTSE up 0.1 percent and France's CAC unchanged. German markets were closed.

In Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei edged up less than 0.1 percent, China's Shanghai Composite rallied 0.7 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.2 percent.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business' Ken Martin and The Associated Press contributed to this article.