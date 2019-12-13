Stocks add to gains as trade deal-fueled rally continues

U.S. equity futures are pointing to a higher open on Friday as investors wait for more details on a phase one trade deal with China.

The three major futures indexes are indicating a gain of 0.6 percent when trading begins on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq set new highs on Thursday after President Trump said the U.S. was getting close to a “big deal” with China.

Traders were also encouraged by Washington offering to slash existing tariffs and cancel new ones set to kick in on Sunday in exchange for more agricultural purchases and intellectual property protection.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 28132.05 +220.75 +0.79% SP500 S&P 500 3168.57 +26.94 +0.86% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8717.317521 +63.27 +0.73%

The British pound surged Friday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party claimed a robust majority in Parliament.

That would alleviate uncertainty by giving Johnson more political capital to push for the United Kingdom's departure from the 28-nation European Union by the end of January, according to a research note by Evercore analysts.

London's FTSE gained 1.9 percent, Germany's DAX was higher by 1.3 percent and France's CAC added 1.2 percent.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei jumped 2.6 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged 2.6 percent and the Shanghai Composite 1.8 percent.

Investors will get a look at new Commerce Department data Friday on U.S. retail sales in November.

Economists expect retail sales rose last month. The measure gives more insight into consumer spending, which has been among the brighter spots in the economy helping to push growth.

