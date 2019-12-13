Expand / Collapse search
Stocks add to gains as trade deal-fueled rally continues

By FOXBusiness
FOX Business’ Blake Burman reports on the latest on the U.S.-China trade deal and says Chinese government sources that Trump agreed to not impose tariffs that were due to go into effect on Sunday.video

Phase 1 of China trade deal 'imminent': Report

FOX Business’ Blake Burman reports on the latest on the U.S.-China trade deal and says Chinese government sources that Trump agreed to not impose tariffs that were due to go into effect on Sunday.

U.S. equity futures are pointing to a higher open on Friday as investors wait for more details on a phase one trade deal with China.

The three major futures indexes are indicating a gain of 0.6 percent when trading begins on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq set new highs on Thursday after President Trump said the U.S. was getting close to a “big deal” with China.

Traders were also encouraged by Washington offering to slash existing tariffs and cancel new ones set to kick in on Sunday in exchange for more agricultural purchases and intellectual property protection.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES28132.05+220.75+0.79%
SP500S&P 5003168.57+26.94+0.86%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX8717.317521+63.27+0.73%

The British pound surged Friday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party claimed a robust majority in Parliament.

That would alleviate uncertainty by giving Johnson more political capital to push for the United Kingdom's departure from the 28-nation European Union by the end of January, according to a research note by Evercore analysts.

Britain's Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks after the Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency count declaration at Brunel University in Uxbridge, London, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wiggleswo

London's FTSE gained 1.9 percent, Germany's DAX was higher by 1.3 percent and France's CAC added 1.2 percent.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei jumped 2.6 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged 2.6 percent and the Shanghai Composite 1.8 percent.

Investors will get a look at new Commerce Department data Friday on U.S. retail sales in November.

Economists expect retail sales rose last month. The measure gives more insight into consumer spending, which has been among the brighter spots in the economy helping to push growth.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.