Stocks tumble as flight to safety drops 10-year yield to lowest since February

U.S. stock markets were under pressure Thursday as the spreading of COVID-19 variants sparked concerns over global growth.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34471.3 -210.49 -0.61% SP500 S&P 500 4329.21 -28.92 -0.66% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14570.787772 -94.28 -0.64%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 384 points, or 1.11%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.26% and 1.57%, respectively. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite closed at all-time highs Wednesday.

The sharp selloff in the stock market has driven investors into the bond market, pushing the benchmark 10-year yield down by 5 basis points to 1.27%, the lowest since Feb. 16.

In stocks, financials, which benefit from a steeper yield curve, were in the crosshairs.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CCL CARNIVAL CORP. 23.95 -0.12 -0.48% DAL DELTA AIR LINES, INC. 42.45 -0.10 -0.23%

Carnival Corp. and Delta Airlines suffered amid concerns a rebound in COVID-19 cases could stunt demand for travel.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BA THE BOEING CO. 231.94 +0.27 +0.11% CAT CATERPILLAR, INC. 213.26 -1.36 -0.63% FCX FREEPORT-MCMORAN, INC. 35.05 -1.16 -3.19%

Dow component Boeing Co. was lower for a fourth straight session following reports that a unit of Russian airliner Aeroflot canceled an order for 20 Boeing 737 Max jets.

Other industrials, including Caterpillar Inc. and Freeport-McMoRan Inc., were also weaker.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMD ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. 89.54 -1.00 -1.10% NVDA NVIDIA CORP. 800.95 -13.92 -1.71%

Meanwhile, chipmakers Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Nvidia Corp. struggled under growth concerns.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIDI DIDI GLOBAL INC 11.26 -0.66 -5.54%

Chinese tech stocks listed in the U.S. tumbled in early trading amid concerns Beijing will toughen measures on the sector. Didi Global Inc. shares have plunged 27% since Chinese regulators on July 1 announced an investigation into national data security risks at the company.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 36 cents to $71.84 a barrel while gold jumped $15 to $1,814.80 an ounce.

Overseas markets were sharply lower.

In Europe, France’s CAC 40 and Germany’s DAX 30 declined 2.28% and 1.74%, respectively, after the European Central Bank tweaked its inflation target to 2% "over the medium term." The central bank will allow for inflation to run above the level for a brief time.

Elsewhere in the region, Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 1.78%.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 2.89%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 slid 0.88% and China’s Shanghai Composite slipped 0.79%.