Stocks tumble as flight to safety drops 10-year yield to lowest since February
10-year yield falls to 1.25%
U.S. stock markets were under pressure Thursday as the spreading of COVID-19 variants sparked concerns over global growth.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|34471.3
|-210.49
|-0.61%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|4329.21
|-28.92
|-0.66%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|14570.787772
|-94.28
|-0.64%
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 384 points, or 1.11%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.26% and 1.57%, respectively. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite closed at all-time highs Wednesday.
The sharp selloff in the stock market has driven investors into the bond market, pushing the benchmark 10-year yield down by 5 basis points to 1.27%, the lowest since Feb. 16.
FORGET INFLATION – DEFLATION COULD REAR ITS UGLY HEAD SOON
In stocks, financials, which benefit from a steeper yield curve, were in the crosshairs.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|CCL
|CARNIVAL CORP.
|23.95
|-0.12
|-0.48%
|DAL
|DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
|42.45
|-0.10
|-0.23%
Carnival Corp. and Delta Airlines suffered amid concerns a rebound in COVID-19 cases could stunt demand for travel.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|BA
|THE BOEING CO.
|231.94
|+0.27
|+0.11%
|CAT
|CATERPILLAR, INC.
|213.26
|-1.36
|-0.63%
|FCX
|FREEPORT-MCMORAN, INC.
|35.05
|-1.16
|-3.19%
Dow component Boeing Co. was lower for a fourth straight session following reports that a unit of Russian airliner Aeroflot canceled an order for 20 Boeing 737 Max jets.
Other industrials, including Caterpillar Inc. and Freeport-McMoRan Inc., were also weaker.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|AMD
|ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
|89.54
|-1.00
|-1.10%
|NVDA
|NVIDIA CORP.
|800.95
|-13.92
|-1.71%
Meanwhile, chipmakers Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Nvidia Corp. struggled under growth concerns.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|DIDI
|DIDI GLOBAL INC
|11.26
|-0.66
|-5.54%
Chinese tech stocks listed in the U.S. tumbled in early trading amid concerns Beijing will toughen measures on the sector. Didi Global Inc. shares have plunged 27% since Chinese regulators on July 1 announced an investigation into national data security risks at the company.
In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 36 cents to $71.84 a barrel while gold jumped $15 to $1,814.80 an ounce.
Overseas markets were sharply lower.
In Europe, France’s CAC 40 and Germany’s DAX 30 declined 2.28% and 1.74%, respectively, after the European Central Bank tweaked its inflation target to 2% "over the medium term." The central bank will allow for inflation to run above the level for a brief time.
Elsewhere in the region, Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 1.78%.
In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 2.89%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 slid 0.88% and China’s Shanghai Composite slipped 0.79%.