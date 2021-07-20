Stocks fight for gains after Dow's steepest one-day drop in 9 months

U.S. stock markets battled higher a day after the Dow suffered its steepest one-day decline in almost nine months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose over 300 points, or 1.1%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.70% and 0.27%, respectively.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34569.03 +606.99 +1.79% SP500 S&P 500 4325.15 +66.66 +1.57% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14479.19475 +204.21 +1.43%

The Dow on Monday lost 725 points, or 2.09%, booking its worst day since October, as a resurgence of COVID-19 infections and ongoing inflation concerns rattled investors.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SPCE VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC. 30.58 -1.92 -5.90%

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. and other space-related names were in focus after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos became the second billionaire to leave Earth’s atmosphere. Bezos’ Blue Origin LLC is not publicly traded.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % IBM INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP. 142.52 +4.34 +3.14%

In earnings, IBM revenue rose 3% over the prior quarter, the most in three years, amid strength in its cloud and consulting businesses. Both profit and revenue exceeded Wall Street estimates.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % HAL HALLIBURTON CO. 20.27 +0.92 +4.76%

Halliburton Co. reported quarterly profit climbed 33% as a rebound in crude oil prices spurred demand for oilfield services.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NFLX NETFLIX, INC. 531.66 -0.62 -0.12% CMG CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC. 1,578.97 +24.46 +1.57% UAL UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 45.43 +1.97 +4.53%

Netflix Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. and United Airlines Holdings Inc. are all set to release their quarterly results after Tuesday’s closing bell.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil slipped 59 cents to $65.83 a barrel and gold rose $12.40 to $1,821.60 an ounce.

Overseas markets were mixed.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

European bourses were higher across the board with France’s CAC 40 advancing 0.45%, Britain’s FTSE 100 rising 0.13% and Germany’s DAX 30 edging up 0.02%.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 22566 slid 0.96%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.84% and China’s Shanghai Composite lost 0.07%.