Stocks could be boosted by the best earnings season in 11 years

March and the first quarter may have been duds for the markets, but if history repeats itself, things could turn around in April.

Statistically, April is a good month for the markets, and this year April could be an especially strong month. Earnings season, a major driver of market performance, will kick off in a few weeks. Thanks to President Trump’s pro-growth policies, particularly tax reform, earnings reports could be a blowout.

Goldman Sachs analysts, in a research note, forecast first-quarter 2018 earnings growth for S&P 500 companies of 17.6% -- the highest since 2007.

In their note, Goldman noted that the enactment of tax reform in December resulted in substantial one-time effects on return on equity, but fourth-quarter results were muddied by one-time charges, overshadowing otherwise strong underlying fundamentals. Now, for the first quarter, the positive impact of tax reform should be more apparent.

This earnings season comes during what is historically a strong month for stocks. According to the Stock Trader’s Almanac, the Dow has gained an average of 1.9% during April since 1950, the single best month of the year.

Historically, while April hasn’t been the best month for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, it is one of the best. Per Almanac data, it is the third-best month for the S&P 500 and the fourth best for the Nasdaq.

All three of the major U.S. stock indexes recorded their worst March in 17 years.