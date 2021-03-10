Stocks seek direction as House nears vote on $1.9T coronavirus aid package

U.S. stock futures were mixed as the U.S. House of Representatives readied to vote on President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were trading higher by 79 points, or 0.25%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures slipped 0.03% and 0.28%, respectively.

The choppy trade comes with the 10-year yield rising 2 basis points to 1.56% amid concerns Biden’s relief package, which is expected to pass through the House and be signed into law before Sunday, will help bring back inflation that has been absent since the 2008 financial crisis. The current level of the 10-year yield is higher than the S&P 500’s 1.49% dividend yield, giving investors an alternative to stocks.

Mega-cap technology stocks, many of which have entered corrections or bear markets remain in focus as investors look to enter at heavily discounted prices.

Elsewhere, GameStop Corp. shares were on track for a sixth straight day of gains. They have gained 109% over the course of the winning streak.

In deals, General Electric Co. reached a $30 billion deal to sell its aircraft-leasing unit to Ireland’s AerCap Holdings NV. The deal will pay GE $24 billion cash and give the conglomerate an approximately 46% stake in the combined company.

In earnings, Campbell Soup Co. forecast net sales would decline by between 2.5% and 3.5% during the current fiscal year. The company reported inline quarterly earnings and revenue that fell short of Wall Street estimates.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. will release its quarterly results after the closing bell.

Meanwhile, video-game maker Roblox Corp. is set to go public via a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange. The $45 reference price would give Roblox a $30 billion valuation.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil rallied 37 cents to $64.38 per barrel and gold slid $6.50 to $1,710.40 an ounce.

Europe markets were mixed with Britain’s FTSE 100 down 0.14% while Germany’s DAX 30 and France’s CAC 40 added 0.38% and 0.65%, respectively.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.47%, Japan’s Nikkei edged up 0.03% and China’s Shanghai Composite slipped 0.05%.