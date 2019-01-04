Stocks climb on big jobs report beat, positive news on China's economy

Stocks surged Friday as the Labor Department reported that U.S. employers created vastly more jobs last month than analysts expected.

Continue Reading Below

The Dow Jones Industrial Average topped 500 points after the Labor Department reported that American employers added 312,000 jobs in December. That gain -- coming on the heels of the previous session's 660-point loss -- vastly exceeded Wall Street’s expectations for an increase of 177,000 jobs, even on the heels of a tumultuous month for the markets that saw the Dow and S&P 500 post their worst performance since the Great Depression.

Equities were also lifted by China, whose premier said Friday that the country will reduce taxes, fees and banks’ reserve requirement ratio to boost the nation's weakening economy. That weakness has hit demand for U.S. products.

In addition, markets benefited from an announcement by China’s Commerce Ministry, which said a U.S. trade delegation led by Deputy Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish will visit China on Monday and Tuesday.

The two sides are working to resolve disputes on trade and other economic issues.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 23262.3 +576.08 +2.54% SP500 S&P 500 2500.51 +52.62 +2.15% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 6622.5378 +159.03 +2.46%

Advertisement

Apple shares climbed more than 2 percent, rebounding from Thursday's 10 percent loss.

In Asian trading on Friday, optimism about trade talks with the United States helped sooth investor nerves.

China’s Shanghai Composite Index closed up 2.0 percent and higher by 0.8 percent for the week.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index ended up 2.2 percent and was up 0.5 percent for the week.

Japan’s Nikkei had its first trading session of the new year and finished the day down 2.3 percent.

In European markets, London’s FTSE added 1.24 percent, Germany’s DAX rose 1.7 percent and France’s DAC gained 1.2 percent.

U.S. stocks plummeted on Thursday despite a strong ADP report on private-sector employment, which showed that last month the U.S. economy added 271,000 jobs, well ahead of the 178,000 analysts had expected.