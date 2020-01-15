Stocks celebrate phase one trade deal with record highs

U.S. stocks tagged record highs during a signing ceremony for the historic phase one trade deal between the U.S. and China.

All three of the major averages were trading in record territory with the Dow Jones Industrial Average leading the advance.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SP500 S&P 500 3288.6 +5.45 +0.17% I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 29063.39 +123.72 +0.43% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 9265.38509 +14.06 +0.15%

“This officially removes an overhang that has plagued technology names for the last year, with the poster child Apple and semiconductor stocks front and center,” wrote Dan Ives, managing director at the Los Angeles-based investment bank Wedbush Securities.

Big-tech names like the iPhone maker as well as Microsoft and Alphabet, Google's parent, all jumped on the news.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 312.44 -0.24 -0.08% MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 163.41 +1.28 +0.79% GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 1,432.54 +1.95 +0.14%

Chipmakers AMD, Qualcomm and Texas Instruments fell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMD ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC. 48.59 +0.38 +0.79% QCOM QUALCOMM INC. 89.50 -1.05 -1.17% TXN TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED 129.13 -1.54 -1.18%

As did the Chinese companies traded in the U.S. like Alibaba, JD.com and Weibo.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BABA ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD 225.25 -1.24 -0.55% JD JD.COM INC 39.84 -0.46 -1.13% WB WEIBO CORPORATION 50.18 -0.23 -0.46%

The trade-sensitive names Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies were mixed.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BA BOEING COMPANY 331.69 -0.66 -0.20% CAT CATERPILLAR INC. 145.38 -1.30 -0.89% UTX UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 151.83 +0.29 +0.19%

“While the tariff issue in the near-term is removed and a dark cloud is cleared, now the focus shifts to the details and roadmap for a phase two deal and the specifics around IP protection and other forced technology-transfer issues which make this a murky situation,” Ives said.