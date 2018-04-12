Stocks cautiously higher following Syria threat sell-off

Stock futures showed modest gains overnight as uncertainty remained in the global markets.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.06%. The S&P 500 added 0.09% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.15%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted a triple-digit decline on Wednesday as President Donald Trump worked to rally support for a possible military strike on Syria after an alleged gas attack, heightening tensions with Russia.

The Dow slipped 218.55 points, or 0.90%, to 24,189.45. The S&P 500 fell 14.68 points, or 0.55%, to 2,642.19. The Nasdaq Composite was down 25.27 points, or 0.36%, at 7,069.03.

Facebook shares advanced on the second day of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony in Congress. The stock rose 0.78% to $166.32, its highest level since late March.

The Federal Reserve released the minutes from its policy-setting meeting in March. Officials expect to quicken the pace of interest rate hikes over the next few years, as inflation moves closer to the central bank’s 2% target.

On the Economic calendar, investors will get weekly jobless claims numbers and also the latest import and export prices.

Geopolitical uncertainty carried over to Asian markets.

China’s Shanghai Composite was down 0.6%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slid 0.23%.

Japan's Nikkei ended down 0.1%.

European markets were cautious as well.

London’s FTSE is lower by 0.13%. France’s CAC is down 0.5% and Germany’s DAX is off 0.83%.