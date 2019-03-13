Stocks higher after upbeat comments on US-China trade

U.S. stocks rose Wednesday after U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told a Senate panel that U.S.-China trade talks were near their conclusion and European stocks posted gains.

"Our hope is that we are in the final weeks of having an agreement," he told the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25658 +103.34 +0.40% SP500 S&P 500 2791.52 +8.22 +0.30% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7591.031111 +32.97 +0.44%

His comments, plus soft inflation data, helped offset concerns about the U.K.'s Brexit issues and prospects for the global economy to slow its rate of growth.

British lawmakers rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's revised Brexit deal, raising uncertainty about what happens on March 29 when -- without a deal -- the nation will automatically leave the European Union, terminating trading arrangements that have been in effect since Britain has been in the EU.

Investors also remained concerned about the European Central Bank's downward revisions in its forecast for global economic growth and inflation. At the heart of that downward revision are signs that China's rate of growth is slowing, the result of the U.S.-China trade dispute.

Shares of Boeing, which lost ground for the last seven sessions after a 737 Max 8 crashed for the second time in approximately five months, were higher.

Oil and mining companies rose, helping offset weakness in retail issues.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg APA APACHE CORP. 34.12 +0.44 +1.31% DVN DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION 29.21 +0.45 +1.56% NEM NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION 34.75 +0.23 +0.67% MNST MONSTER BEVERAGE CORP. 60.39 +0.16 +0.27%

Asian stocks ended the day lower. Japan's Nikkei 225 closed down 0.99 percent, the Hang Sang ended lower by 0.39 percent and the Shanghai Composite was off 1.09 percent.

European equities traded higher. The FTSE 100 was up 0.23 percent, Germany's DAX was flat and France's CAC 40 added 0.41 percent.