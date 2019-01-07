Stocks cautious as US, China officials hold trade talks

Stocks opened cautiously Monday amid hopes that this week’s U.S.-China trade talks produce a deal between the world’s two biggest economies.

American officials met their counterparts in Beijing Monday for the first face-to-face talks since President Trump and China's President Xi Jinping agreed in December to a 90-day truce in a trade war that has roiled international markets.

China and the United States want to work together on trade, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.

Stocks came off a strong Friday session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 746 points after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank is prepared to adjust policy quickly and flexibly, which investors took as a dovish signal on interest rates. His comments followed a blockbuster jobs report for December which saw annual wages jump the most since 2008.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 23400.1 -33.06 -0.14% SP500 S&P 500 2526.61 -5.33 -0.21% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 6748.8201 +9.96 +0.15%

The Dow's gain Friday of 3.2 percent is the best performance on a jobs day since 2002, according to the Dow Jones Market Data Group. The S&P 500 also rose over 3 percent and the Nasdaq Composite even more at 4.3 percent.

In Asian markets on Monday, the Shanghai Composite closed up 0.7 percent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng finished the day up 0.8 percent.

The Nikkei climbed 2.4 percent on Monday, tracking sharp gains on Wall Street as dovish comments from Jerome Powell and the strong non-farm payroll report.

In European trading, London’s FTSE traded lower by 0.5 percent, Germany’s DAX slipped 0.6 percent and France’s CAC was off 0.7 percent.