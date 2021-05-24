Stock futures rally as Merger Monday produces over $9B in deals

U.S. stock futures rose Monday morning, putting the major averages on track for their first weekly advance in three.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 125 points, or 0.37%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.42% and 0.61%, respectively.

In stocks, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. agreed to buy rival Cimarex Energy Co. for $7.35 billion in stock. The agreement will pay Cimarex shareholders 4.0146 Cabot shares for each Cimarex share they own.

CABOT OIL & GAS, CIMAREX ENERGY TO MERGE TO CREATE $17B PRODUCER

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. reached a deal to buy U.S. assets owned by Germany-based HeidelbergCement for $2.3 billion cash.

Elsewhere, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares rocketed higher after the space exploration company on Saturday successfully completed its first test flight in over two years.

Movie-theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Co.’s largest shareholder, Dalian Wanda Group, sold the majority of its stake, according to a regulatory filing released Friday. Wanda acquired AMC in 2012 and took the company public in 2013.

Bitcoin-linked companies including Coinbase Global Inc., MicroStrategy Inc. and Tesla Inc. were in focus after the cryptocurrency over the weekend plunged below $32,000 per coin before recouping some of its losses.

Meanwhile, energy companies like Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp. and Schlumberger Ltd. were higher as West Texas Intermediate crude oil climbed $1.09 to $64.67 per barrel.

Gold, meanwhile, rallied $5.70 to $1,882.40 an ounce.

Overseas markets traded mostly higher.

In Europe, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.23% while France’s CAC 30 ticked up 0.07%. Germany’s DAX 30 was closed for holiday.

Asian markets were mixed with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slipping 0.16% while Japan’s Nikkei 225 and China’s Shanghai Composite added 0.17% and 0.31%, respectively.