Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Markets

Stocks, bonds, gold and oil on track for record year

By FOXBusiness
close
President Trump says impeaching him could hurt the economy.video

US will have 'recession depression' if 'phony witch hunt' succeeds: Trump

President Trump says impeaching him could hurt the economy.

For U.S. investors, 2019 is going from good to great.

Continue Reading Below

The S&P 500 reclaimed its record closing high on Friday, albeit briefly, as November draws closer, kicking off what is historically the best three-month span for equities.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
SP500S&P 5003022.55+12.26+0.41%
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES26958.06+152.53+0.57%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX8243.119014+57.32+0.70%

And there is more good news: Investors who own bonds, gold and oil are also winning big, according to LPL Senior Market Strategist Ryan Detrick, who describes the performance as “awesome."

“As bad as last year was for investors, 2019 is a mirror image, with stocks, bonds, gold, and crude oil all potentially finishing the year up double digits for the first time in history," he wrote.

Several pockets of the U.S. are performing well, as other economies such as Germany are showing little to no growth.

U.S. corporate earnings, from the likes of Intel and Microsoft, are strong, with nearly 80 percent of S&P 500 companies beating profit expectations and over 60 percent beating revenue goals for the third quarter. The job market is healthy, with unemployment hovering at 3.7 percent, near a 50-year low.

The strong U.S. consumer is also driving oil demand. "Drivers have racked up record miles of driving," said Phil Flynn of The PRICE Futures Group, a FOX Business contributor.  "This strong demand all of a sudden has removed U.S. oversupply," he said.

Despite the decent economy and returns for stocks thus far, some investors including Hayman Capital founder Kyle Bass, are concerned a global slowdown will hurt the U.S. next year.

“China is printing the slowest numbers they’ve had in 35 years. Europe’s IP [industrial production] numbers across the board are not so good,” he said during an appearance this week on FOX Business’s Mornings With Maria. "There is no way for the U.S. to grow if everyone else is slowing, so I think we will have a short recession."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE