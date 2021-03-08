Dow hits 32,000 on COVID-19 economic recovery optimism

U.S. equity markets rallied Monday, pushing the Dow Jones Industrial Average past the 32,000 level after the Senate passed President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package and investors turned their attentions to the pace of the economic recovery.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 31976.71 +480.41 +1.53%

The Dow gained over 500 points or 1.43% with economically sensitive transportation stocks, and other cyclical names such as American Express, and Visa, helping drive the gains.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % IYT ISHARES TRUST TRANSPORTATION AVERAGE ETF 242.82 +2.35 +0.98% AXP AMERICAN EXPRESS CO. 151.39 +3.88 +2.63% V VISA, INC. 222.31 +7.09 +3.29%

While the S&P 500 advanced 0.84% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.25%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SP500 S&P 500 3844.03 +2.09 +0.05% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 12687.286194 -232.86 -1.80%

In a 50-49 vote, the Senate passed its own version of Biden’s $1.9 trillion bill, which limits $1,400 checks to those making $75,000 a year or less and strips out a $15 minimum wage, among other things. The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on the measure as early as Tuesday.

The bill’s passage through the upper chamber reignited worries of inflation, sending the 10-year Treasury yield briefly above 1.60% before pulling back. The recent rise in the 10-year yield has rattled investors as it is now higher than the S&P 500's 1.5% dividend yield.

HOME CONSTRUCTION MAY HIT SKIDS AS NEW SUPPLY SHORTAGE LOOMS

In stocks, mega-cap technology shares fell as rising bond yields threatened their growth outlooks.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % QQQ INVESCO QQQ NASDAQ 100 301.92 -6.76 -2.19%

Elsewhere, Microsoft Corp. shares were in focus after a cyberattack on its Exchange email software, believed to be carried out by Chinese hackers, infected tens of thousands of customers.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 229.31 -2.29 -0.99%

Walt Disney Co. will reopen its California theme park at reduced capacity beginning April 1.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 201.82 +11.98 +6.31%

Meanwhile, GameStop Corp. shares rallied after Chewy founder Ryan Cohen has been tasked with leading the company's e-commerce shift.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GME GAMESTOP 191.36 +54.42 +39.74%

In mergers and acquisitions, General Electric Co. is nearing a deal worth more than $30 billion deal to combine its aircraft-leasing business with Ireland’s Aercap Holdings NV, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GE GENERAL ELECTRIC CO. 14.22 +0.65 +4.75%

Apollo Global Management agreed to retirement services company Athene Holdings for $11 billion in stock. The deal, which pays a 17% premium to Athene’s closing price on Friday, gives shareholders 1.149 Apollo shares for each Athene share they own.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ATH ATHENE HOLDING LTD 52.02 +3.12 +6.38%

In commodities, Brent crude oil reached $71.38 per barrel overnight after Yemen’s Houthis launched a drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities. Prices have since pulled back with Brent trading down 90 cents at $68.46 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude oil, meanwhile, slid 89 cents to $65.20 per barrel.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 43.54 -0.92 -2.07%

Elsewhere in the commodities complex, gold fell $20.30 to $1,678.20 per ounce.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Overseas markets were mixed.

In Europe, Germany’s DAX 30 was trading higher by 3.36%, France’s CAC 40 gained 2.16% and Britain’s FTSE 100 advanced 1.29%.

Asian markets, meanwhile, were under pressure with China’s Shanghai Composite index declining 2.3%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index falling 1.92% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 losing 0.42%