Dow falls 200, financials lag as Fed ends COVID-19 capital rules

U.S. equity markets opened lower as traders weighed the threat of a further rise in bond yields and news that the Federal Reserve will end easier capital requirements for banks imposed during the pandemic.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 32667.29 -195.01 -0.59% SP500 S&P 500 3902.28 -13.18 -0.34% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13110.387644 -5.78 -0.04%

The Dow Jones Industrial Averages fell over 200 points, or 0.89%, while the Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.1% and the S&P 500 fell 0.5%.

The choppy trade comes as the 10-year yield ticked up 1 basis points to 1.74%. The benchmark yield on Thursday closed at 1.73%, its highest since January 2020, causing the tech-heavy Nasdaq to plunge by more than 3%.

US OIL PRODUCERS COULD SURPRISE SAUDI ARABIA, RUSSIA

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JPM JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 152.40 -5.39 -3.42% GS THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 342.74 -5.43 -1.56%

Meanwhile, Dow components JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lagged after the Fed told U.S. banks the relaxed capital requirements imposed during the pandemic would expire at the end of the month. The rule change says banks' holdings of Treasurys and central bank deposits will no longer be excluded from capital requirement ratios.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % FOXA FOX CORP. 42.99 +0.11 +0.26% AMZN AMAZON.COM, INC. 3,041.64 +13.65 +0.45% VIA.B n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 192.94 +0.68 +0.35% CMCSA COMCAST CORP. 55.52 -0.35 -0.64%

Elsewhere, Amazon.com Inc., CBSViacom, Walt Disney Co., Comcast Corp. and Fox Corp., the parent company of Fox News and FOX Business, all reached deals for broadcast rights of National Football League games through the 2033 season. The agreements will pay the NFL in excess of $100 billion.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NKE NIKE, INC. 137.78 -5.31 -3.71%

In earnings, Nike Inc. reported mixed quarterly results as congestion at U.S. ports led to inventory delays and a 10% drop in North American revenue. The sneaker giant expects fiscal year 2021 revenue to rise by a low-to-mid-teens percentage versus last year compared with the 15.9% growth that analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % FDX FEDEX CORP. 280.00 +15.64 +5.92%

FedEx Corp. said quarterly net income nearly tripled despite winter storms snarling delivery operations and denting profits by $350 million. The logistics giant issued fiscal fourth-quarter earnings-per-share guidance that exceeded forecasts.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % F FORD MOTOR CO. 12.93 +0.43 +3.44% GM GENERAL MOTORS CO. 60.00 +0.75 +1.27%

Meanwhile, Ford Motor Co. announced it would make F-150 and Edge SUVs without certain parts due to the global chip shortage.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMD ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. 78.44 +0.32 +0.41% INTC INTEL CORP. 63.78 +0.06 +0.09% NVDA NVIDIA CORP. 509.08 +0.18 +0.04%

Chipmakers Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Intel Corp. and Nvidia Corp. were all trading higher.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil slipped 20 cents to $59.80 per barrel and gold edged up $3.50 to $1,736 an ounce.

In Europe, Britain’s FTSE 100 traded down 0.95%, Germany’s DAX 30 lost 0.74% and France’s CAC 40 declined 0.8%.

Asian markets were hit hard with China’s Shanghai Composite falling 1.69% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and Japan’s Nikkei 225 both lost 1.41%.