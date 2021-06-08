Stocks test record highs
Clover Health Investments has joined the meme stock club
U.S. equity markets were mixed Tuesday as the major averages take another run at record highs.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|34539.52
|-90.72
|-0.26%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|4220.33
|-6.19
|-0.15%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|13909.940813
|+28.22
|+0.20%
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.19% and 0.46%, respectively.
Both the Dow and the S&P are within a fraction of their all-time highs. The Nasdaq ended Monday less than 1.9% below its own record peak.
|BA
|THE BOEING CO.
|254.27
|+1.76
|+0.70%
|LUV
|SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
|58.58
|+0.36
|+0.62%
In stocks, Boeing Co. received an order for 34 additional 737 Max jets from Southwest Airlines Co. The order increases Southwest’s total orders for the aircraft to 234 for next year.
|CLOV
|CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS CORP
|17.68
|+5.76
|+48.32%
|AMC
|AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC
|59.74
|+4.88
|+8.90%
|GME
|GAMESTOP
|326.30
|+46.37
|+16.56%
Meanwhile, Clover Health Investments Corp. was in focus as the company has become the latest target for Reddit traders, soaring 32% on Monday. Clover has joined AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and GameStop Corp. as so-called meme stocks.
|TSLA
|TESLA, INC.
|613.77
|+8.64
|+1.43%
Elsewhere, Tesla Inc. sold 21,936 vehicles that were made at its Shanghai plant with 11,527 of those being exported outside of China.
|AAPL
|APPLE, INC.
|126.87
|+0.97
|+0.77%
Apple Inc. is in talks with China’s CATL and BYD about supplying the battery for its planned electric vehicle, Reuters reports, citing four people with knowledge of the matter.
|SFIX
|STITCH FIX
|64.28
|+6.34
|+10.94%
In earnings, Stitch Fix Inc.’s quarterly loss narrowed and the company raised its sales outlook for both the current quarter and fiscal year as shoppers looked to refresh their wardrobes following months of lockdowns.
In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil declined 5 cents to $69.18 per barrel and gold slid $1.20 to $1,897.60 an ounce.
Overseas markets were mixed.
European bourses were higher across the board with Germany’s DAX 30 up 0.21%, France’s CAC 30 advancing 0.21% and Britain’s FTSE 100 climbing 0.51%.
In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slipped 0.02%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.19% and China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.54%.