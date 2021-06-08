Stocks test record highs

U.S. equity markets were mixed Tuesday as the major averages take another run at record highs.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34539.52 -90.72 -0.26% SP500 S&P 500 4220.33 -6.19 -0.15% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13909.940813 +28.22 +0.20%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.19% and 0.46%, respectively.

Both the Dow and the S&P are within a fraction of their all-time highs. The Nasdaq ended Monday less than 1.9% below its own record peak.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BA THE BOEING CO. 254.27 +1.76 +0.70% LUV SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 58.58 +0.36 +0.62%

In stocks, Boeing Co. received an order for 34 additional 737 Max jets from Southwest Airlines Co. The order increases Southwest’s total orders for the aircraft to 234 for next year.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CLOV CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS CORP 17.68 +5.76 +48.32% AMC AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC 59.74 +4.88 +8.90% GME GAMESTOP 326.30 +46.37 +16.56%

Meanwhile, Clover Health Investments Corp. was in focus as the company has become the latest target for Reddit traders, soaring 32% on Monday. Clover has joined AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and GameStop Corp. as so-called meme stocks.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA, INC. 613.77 +8.64 +1.43%

Elsewhere, Tesla Inc. sold 21,936 vehicles that were made at its Shanghai plant with 11,527 of those being exported outside of China.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE, INC. 126.87 +0.97 +0.77%

Apple Inc. is in talks with China’s CATL and BYD about supplying the battery for its planned electric vehicle, Reuters reports, citing four people with knowledge of the matter.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SFIX STITCH FIX 64.28 +6.34 +10.94%

In earnings, Stitch Fix Inc.’s quarterly loss narrowed and the company raised its sales outlook for both the current quarter and fiscal year as shoppers looked to refresh their wardrobes following months of lockdowns.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil declined 5 cents to $69.18 per barrel and gold slid $1.20 to $1,897.60 an ounce.

Overseas markets were mixed.

European bourses were higher across the board with Germany’s DAX 30 up 0.21%, France’s CAC 30 advancing 0.21% and Britain’s FTSE 100 climbing 0.51%.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slipped 0.02%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.19% and China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.54%.