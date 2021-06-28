Expand / Collapse search
S&P, Nasdaq fight to hold record highs

Boeing Co.'s 777X unlikely to receive certification before mid-2023 at earliest

Americans hit with more price spikes amid inflation concerns

Author Kristin Tate says the easy way to stop inflation is to stop printing money and curb government spending on 'Fox Business Tonight'

U.S. equity markets were mixed Monday with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite battling to hold record highs. 

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 186 points, or 0.54%, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.02% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.59%. Both the S&P and the Nasdaq on Monday touched intraday all-time highs.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34268.47 -165.37 -0.48%
SP500 S&P 500 4284.15 +3.45 +0.08%
I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14463.943174 +103.56 +0.72%

The mixed session comes after President Biden said Sunday he would sign the $953 billion infrastructure deal reached by a bipartisan group of senators if it were to reach his desk without the separate Democrat-backed reconciliation bill that would provide funding for human infrastructure.

In stocks, big-cap technology shares led the advance with Apple Inc., Amazon Inc. and Nvidia Corp. among the top performers. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
AAPL APPLE, INC. 135.14 +2.03 +1.53%
AMZN AMAZON.COM, INC. 3,423.24 +21.78 +0.64%
NVDA NVIDIA CORP. 801.60 +40.35 +5.30%

Meanwhile, Boeing Co.’s 777X aircraft is unlikely to receive Federal Aviation Administration certification before mid-2023 at the earliest, the agency said Sunday. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
BA THE BOEING CO. 239.14 -9.11 -3.67%
TSLA TESLA, INC. 685.41 +13.54 +2.02%

Tesla Inc. will "recall" 300,000 China-made and imported Model 3 and Model Y vehicles to update its assisted driving software. Car owners will not be required to bring their vehicles into the dealership as the upgrades can be done online.

Elsewhere, crypto-related names, including Coinbase Global Inc. and MicroStrategy Inc., were bouncing back as bitcoin rallied above $34,000 a coin. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
COIN COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. 244.29 +19.75 +8.80%
BITQ EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS TRUST BITWISE CRYPTO INNOVATORS E 23.04 +1.03 +4.68%

CRYPTOS REBOUND DESPITE BINANCE SNUB

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. continued higher after gaining 39% on Friday after the company received regulatory approval to fly passengers into space. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
SPCE VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC. 55.29 -0.63 -1.13%

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil slipped $1.35 to $72.70 a barrel and gold ticked up $2.30 to $1,778.10 an ounce.

Overseas markets were mostly weaker in quiet trading. 

In Europe, Britain’s FTSE 100 and France’s CAC 40 both lost 0.5% while Germany’s DAX 30 advanced 0.21%. 

Asian markets were slightly lower across the board, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index losing 0.07%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 sliding 0.06% and China’s Shanghai Composite declining 0.03%. 