S&P, Nasdaq fight to hold record highs

U.S. equity markets were mixed Monday with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite battling to hold record highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 186 points, or 0.54%, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.02% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.59%. Both the S&P and the Nasdaq on Monday touched intraday all-time highs.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34268.47 -165.37 -0.48% SP500 S&P 500 4284.15 +3.45 +0.08% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14463.943174 +103.56 +0.72%

The mixed session comes after President Biden said Sunday he would sign the $953 billion infrastructure deal reached by a bipartisan group of senators if it were to reach his desk without the separate Democrat-backed reconciliation bill that would provide funding for human infrastructure.

In stocks, big-cap technology shares led the advance with Apple Inc., Amazon Inc. and Nvidia Corp. among the top performers.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE, INC. 135.14 +2.03 +1.53% AMZN AMAZON.COM, INC. 3,423.24 +21.78 +0.64% NVDA NVIDIA CORP. 801.60 +40.35 +5.30%

Meanwhile, Boeing Co.’s 777X aircraft is unlikely to receive Federal Aviation Administration certification before mid-2023 at the earliest, the agency said Sunday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BA THE BOEING CO. 239.14 -9.11 -3.67% TSLA TESLA, INC. 685.41 +13.54 +2.02%

Tesla Inc. will "recall" 300,000 China-made and imported Model 3 and Model Y vehicles to update its assisted driving software. Car owners will not be required to bring their vehicles into the dealership as the upgrades can be done online.

Elsewhere, crypto-related names, including Coinbase Global Inc. and MicroStrategy Inc., were bouncing back as bitcoin rallied above $34,000 a coin.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % COIN COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. 244.29 +19.75 +8.80% BITQ EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS TRUST BITWISE CRYPTO INNOVATORS E 23.04 +1.03 +4.68%

CRYPTOS REBOUND DESPITE BINANCE SNUB

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. continued higher after gaining 39% on Friday after the company received regulatory approval to fly passengers into space.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SPCE VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC. 55.29 -0.63 -1.13%

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil slipped $1.35 to $72.70 a barrel and gold ticked up $2.30 to $1,778.10 an ounce.

Overseas markets were mostly weaker in quiet trading.

In Europe, Britain’s FTSE 100 and France’s CAC 40 both lost 0.5% while Germany’s DAX 30 advanced 0.21%.

Asian markets were slightly lower across the board, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index losing 0.07%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 sliding 0.06% and China’s Shanghai Composite declining 0.03%.