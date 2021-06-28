S&P, Nasdaq fight to hold record highs
Boeing Co.'s 777X unlikely to receive certification before mid-2023 at earliest
U.S. equity markets were mixed Monday with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite battling to hold record highs.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 186 points, or 0.54%, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.02% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.59%. Both the S&P and the Nasdaq on Monday touched intraday all-time highs.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|34268.47
|-165.37
|-0.48%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|4284.15
|+3.45
|+0.08%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|14463.943174
|+103.56
|+0.72%
The mixed session comes after President Biden said Sunday he would sign the $953 billion infrastructure deal reached by a bipartisan group of senators if it were to reach his desk without the separate Democrat-backed reconciliation bill that would provide funding for human infrastructure.
In stocks, big-cap technology shares led the advance with Apple Inc., Amazon Inc. and Nvidia Corp. among the top performers.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|AAPL
|APPLE, INC.
|135.14
|+2.03
|+1.53%
|AMZN
|AMAZON.COM, INC.
|3,423.24
|+21.78
|+0.64%
|NVDA
|NVIDIA CORP.
|801.60
|+40.35
|+5.30%
Meanwhile, Boeing Co.’s 777X aircraft is unlikely to receive Federal Aviation Administration certification before mid-2023 at the earliest, the agency said Sunday.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|BA
|THE BOEING CO.
|239.14
|-9.11
|-3.67%
|TSLA
|TESLA, INC.
|685.41
|+13.54
|+2.02%
Tesla Inc. will "recall" 300,000 China-made and imported Model 3 and Model Y vehicles to update its assisted driving software. Car owners will not be required to bring their vehicles into the dealership as the upgrades can be done online.
Elsewhere, crypto-related names, including Coinbase Global Inc. and MicroStrategy Inc., were bouncing back as bitcoin rallied above $34,000 a coin.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
|244.29
|+19.75
|+8.80%
|BITQ
|EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS TRUST BITWISE CRYPTO INNOVATORS E
|23.04
|+1.03
|+4.68%
CRYPTOS REBOUND DESPITE BINANCE SNUB
Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. continued higher after gaining 39% on Friday after the company received regulatory approval to fly passengers into space.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|SPCE
|VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC.
|55.29
|-0.63
|-1.13%
In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil slipped $1.35 to $72.70 a barrel and gold ticked up $2.30 to $1,778.10 an ounce.
Overseas markets were mostly weaker in quiet trading.
In Europe, Britain’s FTSE 100 and France’s CAC 40 both lost 0.5% while Germany’s DAX 30 advanced 0.21%.
Asian markets were slightly lower across the board, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index losing 0.07%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 sliding 0.06% and China’s Shanghai Composite declining 0.03%.