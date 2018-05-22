Stocks are mixed; banks rise as Congress moves to ease rules

article

Banks are rising Tuesday as Congress prepares to loosen some of the rules that have governed the industry since the 2008 financial crisis. Indexes are little changed overall as industrial companies and retailers take losses. Automakers are climbing after China said it will reduce auto import duties, another sign the two powers are resolving some of their differences on trade.

Continue Reading Below

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index gained 1 point, or 0.1 percent, to 2,734 at 2 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 71 points, or 0.3 percent, to 24,942 as Boeing, Home Depot and UnitedHealth all fell more than 1 percent. The Nasdaq composite picked up 6 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,400. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks fell 3 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,634 after closing at record highs the last four days. About as many stocks rose as fell on the New York Stock Exchange.

A BOOST FOR BANKS: The House of Representatives is expected to approve a bill that rolls back parts of the Dodd-Frank law, which was passed in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. The bill would increase the threshold at which banks are deemed so big and so connected to the financial grid that if one were to fail it would cause major havoc. The measure passed the Senate in March and is backed by Wall Street banks as well as smaller institutions, and it has some bipartisan support.

Banks reported record profits in the first quarter of the year as last year's corporate tax cut juiced their profits, and looser regulations could add to their earnings. JPMorgan Chase climbed 1.7 percent to $114.06 and BB&T Corp. gained 1.9 percent to $55.85.

DRIVE ON: China said it will reduce auto import duties effective July 1 following pledges to buy more U.S. goods and end restrictions on foreign ownership in the industry. China is the world's biggest auto market by number of vehicles sold. Purchases of SUVs, sedans and minivans totaled 24.7 million units in 2017, compared with 17.2 million for the United States, the No. 2 market.

General Motors climbed 0.9 percent to $38.42 and Tata Motors of India advanced 4.2 percent to $22.96. Fiat Chrysler gained 1.8 percent to $22.75.

Advertisement

TRADE HOPES: This week investors have grown more hopeful that the trade dispute between the U.S. and China will be resolved without major effects on the global economy. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said this week that the two sides agreed not to place tariffs on imported goods for now and that China agreed to buy more goods made in the U.S. The U.S. had proposed raising tariffs on Chinese goods worth up to $150 billion, while China targeted $50 billion in U.S. products.

JALOPIES: Auto parts retailers Advance Auto Parts and AutoZone reported weaker sales than analysts expected, and both stocks tumbled. AutoZone dropped 8.6 percent to $608.10 and Advance fell 2.5 percent to $116.23.

PENNEY DROPPED: J.C. Penney fell 5 percent to $2.38 as CEO Marvin Ellison leaves the department store to become the top executive at Lowe's. Ellison worked at Lowe's rival Home Depot for 12 years before he was hired by J.C. Penney, and he will replace Robert Niblock on July 2. Lowe's fell 1.1 percent to $86.46.

Rival Kohl's fell after releasing its quarterly results. While Kohl's posted a larger profit and better revenue than analysts had forecast, the company said much of the gain came because a Mother's Day-related sale came earlier in the year, and while that helped the company in the fiscal second quarter, it will hurt its sales in the third and fourth quarters. Kohl's sank 6.9 percent to $60.97.

STOPPING SHORT: Tesla lost 3.2 percent to $275.52 after Consumer Reports said the company's Model 3 sedan has longer emergency stopping distances than any other modern car it has tested, and substantially greater distances than the average for luxury compact sedans.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter that the company will make a software update to address the braking distance, and added that Consumer Reports tested an early production car.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude shed an early gain and fell 0.2 percent to $72.13 per barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 0.2 percent to $79.35 per barrel in London.

METALS: Gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,292 an ounce. Silver added 0.3 percent to $16.58 an ounce. Copper rose 1.1 percent to $3.13 a pound.

BONDS: Bond prices dipped. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.07 percent from 3.06 percent.

CURRENCY: The dollar declined to 111 yen from 111.11 yen. The euro rose to $1.1773 from $1.1772.

OVERSEAS: The German DAX, which was closed for a holiday Monday, jumped 0.7 percent and London's FTSE 100 added 0.2 percent. France's CAC 40 rose less than 0.1 percent. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 lost 0.2 percent. Markets in Hong Kong and South Korea were closed for holidays.

____

AP Markets Writer Marley Jay can be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/marley%20jay