Stocks are mixed ahead of inflation data

The Dow Industrials are pointing to modest gains after the two-day winning streak for the index came to an end.

Dow Jones futures are higher by 0.24%. The S&P 500 futures are slightly higher with gains of 0.11% and the Nasdaq Composite was little changed.

Investors will be watching closely the first inflation-related report of the week when the Consumer Price Index for February is released before the start of trading.

In the last session, the Nasdaq hit another record to start the week, while the Dow fell due to weakness among financial and industrial stocks.

The Dow Industrials fell 157 points, or 0.62% to 25,178. The S&P 500 was lower by 3.55 points, or 0.13% to 2,783. The Nasdaq rose 27 points, or 0.36% to 7,588.

Asian markets were cautious ahead of today’s report on inflation on the retail level.

Japan's Nikkei gained for a four-day, bouncing back from early losses to rise 0.7%. Steelmakers remained under pressure since U.S. tariffs were announced.

China and Hong Kong stocks were lower as investors pondered the impact from China's government reshuffle.

The Hang Seng Index was down 0.27%.

The Shanghai Composite dipped 0.5%, snapping a three-session win streak.