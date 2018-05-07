Stocks and Oil move higher to start the week

U.S. crude oil broke through the $70 a barrel mark for the first time since 2014.

Concerns involving Venezuela and Iran are driving oil higher.

The economic crisis in Venezuela could impact the country’s oil supplies. The other concern is a decision on whether the U.S. is going to walk away from the Iran nuclear deal.

“Iran and Venezuelan worries are front and center but also a booming economy that helped erase the record supply glut,” said Phil Flynn, Senior energy analyst at The PRICE Futures Group. “Shale oil is helping keeping prices in check but they can’t raise production fast enough to make up for the loss of Iranian supply.”

“We should see $80 late in the year,” Flynn added.

Stocks are pointing to a positive open after finishing the week on a high note.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.24%. The S&P 500 added 0.25% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.60%.

Stocks climbed Friday as technology shares were led higher by Apple, which hit a record high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which dropped as much as 151 points during the session, posted triple-digit gains. The blue-chip index jumped 332.36 points, or 1.39%, to 24,262.51. The S&P 500 rose 33.69 points, or 1.28%, to 2,663.42. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 121.47 points, or 1.71%, to 7,209.62.

Apple, a Dow component, notched a record closing high after it was reported that Warren Buffett had added an additional 75 million shares, worth about $13 billion before Friday, in the first quarter.

The biggest economic report of the month has come and gone in the form of the April Employment Report.

The report missed the mark as 164,000 nonfarm jobs were added to payrolls, which fell short of what economists were expecting.

The headline showing unemployment falling below 4% may look good, but the reason behind the drop is that 236,000 people dropped out of the labor force.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended trading little changed.

In China, the Shanghai Composite Index finished the day up 1.5%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index added 0.5%.

In Europe: London markets are closed for the spring bank holiday.

