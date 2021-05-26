Stocks tick higher, Amazon and MGM’s Hollywood deal in focus

U.S. equity markets posted modest gains Wednesday, putting the major averages within striking distance of their all-time highs as investors took in more earnings and Amazon's $8.45 billion Hollywood MGM deal.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34326.06 +13.60 +0.04% SP500 S&P 500 4193.58 +5.45 +0.13% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13727.770174 +70.60 +0.52%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 65 points, or 0.19%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.17% and 0.35%, respectively.

Both the Dow and the S&P held within 1.4% of their respective record peaks at Tuesday's close. The Dow was 3.5% below its all-time high.

WALL STREET CEOS TO FACE CAPITOL HILL SCRUTINY DURING OVERSIGHT HEARING

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM, INC. 3,269.76 +10.71 +0.33%

In stocks, Amazon's media deal in focus which will add more than 4,000 movie titles and 17,000 shows to its portfolio. Titles that will enter the Amazon catalog, so long as the deal is approved by regulators, include the "James Bond" and "Rocky" franchises and "The Handmaid's Tale" TV series. Other streaming rivals including Disney, Netflix and Discovery attracting investor attention.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 177.37 +1.13 +0.64% NFLX NETFLIX, INC. 503.36 +2.02 +0.40% DISCA DISCOVERY, INC. 31.75 +1.09 +3.56%

In other deal news, Vista Outdoor Inc. has agreed to buy hunting athletic-wear brand Venor and electric-bike company QuietKat. Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % VSTO VISTA OUTDOOR 39.27 +1.73 +4.61%

Elsewhere, ExxonMobil Corp. faces a fight with an activist investor over its board of directors with climate change being the key issue. Preliminary vote tallies are due around midday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % XOM EXXON MOBIL CORP. 58.42 +0.20 +0.34%

Cryptocurrency-linked names were higher as bitcoin flirted with the $40,000 level after trading below $32,000 earlier in the week.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 243.53 +1.12 +0.46% BITQ EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS TRUST BITWISE CRYPTO INNOVATORS E 22.89 +1.25 +5.78%

And more social media chatter boosted the so-called meme stocks including AMC and GameStop.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMC AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC 18.41 +1.95 +11.81% GME GAMESTOP 237.76 +28.26 +13.49%

In travel, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. was cleared to conduct test cruises with volunteer passengers beginning in June. The cruise said all passengers must be fully vaccinated 14 days before setting sail.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % RCL ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES 91.41 +2.38 +2.67%

In earnings, department store Nordstrom Inc. reported a wider than expected quarterly loss and reaffirmed its full-year outlook, disappointing analysts who had seen other companies in the retail space hike their forecasts in recent days.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JWN NORDSTROM 33.67 -2.79 -7.64% DKS DICKS SPORTING 98.72 +14.41 +17.09% CPRN n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. reported same-store sales soared 115% year over year, facing easy comparisons as the retailer closed its locations in mid-March due to COVID-19. The sporting goods retailer hiked its full-year guidance.

Capri Holdings Ltd., parent company of Michael Kors, reported strong quarterly results and guided above Wall Street estimates on hopes demand pickups up as the reopening of the economy gathers momentum.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil lost 53 cents to $65.54 per barrel and gold jumped $4.40 to $1,902.60 per ounce.

Overseas markets were mixed.

In Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.25% while Germany’s DAX 30 and France's CAC 40 slipped 0.1% and 0.07%, respectively.

Asian bourses rallied across the board with Japan’s Nikkei 225 advancing 0.31%, China’s Shanghai Composite climbing 0.34% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rising 0.88%.