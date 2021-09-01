Stocks mixed to kick off September

U.S. stock indexes were mixed Wednesday as the major averages looked to kick off September with gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 10 points, or 0.03%, while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite index jumped 0.18% and 0.43%, respectively. The choppy trade comes after all three of the major averages gained in August with the S&P extending its monthly winning streak to seven.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35334.17 -26.56 -0.08% SP500 S&P 500 4530.05 +7.37 +0.16% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 15360.828487 +101.59 +0.67%

The ADP jobs report showed private payrolls last month added 374,000 workers, missing the 613,000 that analysts were expecting. The report sets the stage for Friday’s jobs report.

In stocks, Robinhood Markets Inc. announced the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was reviewing a recent filing for a share sale by existing stockholders. The trading app developer said no sales announced in the filing can be made until the SEC investigation is complete.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC. 44.86 +0.54 +1.22%

In earnings, Campbell Soup Co. warned higher packaging, ingredients and transportation costs would dent margins, and guided full-year earnings and revenue below expectations.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CPB CAMPBELL SOUP CO. 42.31 +0.58 +1.39% PVH PVH CORP. 120.38 +15.79 +15.10%

PVH Corp., which is the owner of brands including Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, raised its full-year outlook following a strong performance from its international business, particularly Europe. The clothing company, which swung to a profit after posting a loss a year ago, beat analysts’ estimates on both earnings and revenue.

Chewy Inc. and Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. are among the companies scheduled to report their quarterly results after Wednesday’s closing bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CHWY CHEWY INC. 88.91 +0.80 +0.90% SWBI SMITH & WESSON BRANDS 24.88 +0.75 +3.11%

In deals, a U.S. regulator rejected a voting trust structure, on antitrust grounds, that would have allowed Canadian National Railway Co. to move ahead with its plans to buy railroad operator Kansas City Southern for $29 billion. The decision could open the door for Kansas City Southern to pursue a separate offer from Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CNI CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO. 121.93 +4.28 +3.64% KSU KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 289.00 +8.61 +3.07% CP CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD. 71.93 +3.18 +4.63%

Elsewhere, miners, including Freeport-McMoRan Inc. and BHP Group Ltd., slid after weak Chinese factory data pushed copper prices lower.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % FCX FREEPORT-MCMORAN, INC. 35.83 -0.55 -1.50% BHP BHP GROUP LTD. 64.98 -1.16 -1.75%

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil slipped 87 cents to $67.63 per barrel and gold ticked up 40 cents to $1,818.50 an ounce.

Overseas markets were broadly higher.

France’s CAC 40 paced the gains in Europe, trading up 1.06%, while Britain’s FTSE 100 and Germany’s DAX 30 climbed 0.46% and 0.02%, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.29%, China’s Shanghai Composite added 0.65% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index edged up 0.58%.