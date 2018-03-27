Stock rally to add to gains as trade war concerns ease

Stocks saw their biggest gains since August 2015 to start the week and futures point to that rally continuing.

The optimism centers around reported talks that could avert a trade war between the U.S. and China.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.76%. The S&P 500 added 0.58% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.75%.

Monday saw the Dow notch the third biggest point-gain ever.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 669.40 points, or 2.84%, to 24,202.60 at the close. The Nasdaq Composite rose 227.88, or 3.26%, to 7,220.54, while the S&P 500 Index gained 70.29, or 2.72%, to 2,658.55.

The easing trade war concerns sent Asian markets into rally mode as well.

Japan’s Nikkei surged 2.3%.

In China, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.97%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was up 0.91%.

On the U.S. economic front, the focus will be on housing sector with the Case-Shiller report on January home prices.

Investors will also examine the March report on consumer confidence.

