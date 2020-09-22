Stock market live update: Tech rebounds ahead of Powell, Mnuchin testimony
Big names in focus Tuesday include Tesla and Nike
U.S. equity markets staged an early rebound Tuesday with the Nasdaq leading the charge.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|27150.27
|+2.57
|+0.01%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|3293.9
|+12.84
|+0.39%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|10862.029898
|+83.23
|+0.77%
Investors will likely tread lightly ahead of testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin mid-morning.
