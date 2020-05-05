Expand / Collapse search
Stocks

Stocks may recede to coronavirus lows as rally loses traction

Calls for a selloff have picked up over the past few weeks

By FOXBusiness
Farvahar Partners CEO and founder Omeed Malik discusses the American economy's performance during the coronavirus pandemic.

Stock market is strong while real economy is 'atrocious': Expert

Farvahar Partners CEO and founder Omeed Malik discusses the American economy's performance during the coronavirus pandemic. 

The S&P 500’s rally has run its course and a retest of the March lows cannot be ruled out, according to one Wall Street bank.

The benchmark index may drop as much as 23 percent to 2,237 as gains in a small minority of stocks prove insufficient to sustain a heady climb that belied the effects of the coronavirus shutdown on a wide swath of U.S. businesses.

Five companies – Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Google – make up 20 percent of the S&P, the highest concentration in over 30 years, according to the investment bank Goldman Sachs.

The S&P 500 has rallied 29 percent off its March low, suggesting the shortest recession in history or that the Fed is buying stocks – both of which seem “unlikely for now,” according to Foster Tsai, equity-linked analyst at Bank of America. He said history suggests the S&P 500 could “rally near 3,000 before rolling over and returning to lows.”

Earnings forecasts from equity strategists at Bank of America show the S&P 500’s price-to-earnings ratio is 25.3, a level only seen in 2000 at the height of the dotcom bubble.

Calls for a selloff have picked up over the past few weeks as breadth, a key signal of stock-market strength that measures the number of stocks participating in a rally, has indicated an underlying fragility.

As of Sunday, the S&P 500 was trading 14 percent below its record high while the median component was 23 percent below its own peak. The 9 percentage point gap was among the highest since 1980, wrote David Kostin, chief U.S. equity strategist at Goldman Sachs.

He said narrow market breadth is “always resolved the same way” – with market leaders catching down -- rather than up -- to their peers.

Morgan Stanley equity strategist Mike Wilson believes that while a correction is “overdue,” the market will ultimately grind higher as ”unlimited central bank support” and “unprecedented fiscal stimulus” lead to a faster-than-anticipated jump in inflation expectations.

He says a 10 percent drawdown is possible and that the 2,650 area in the S&P 500 will be “vigorously defended.” Wilson has a base-case S&P 500 target of 3,000 for yearend 2020.