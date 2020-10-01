LIVE Updates: Stock market and business headlines
The stimulus talks remain high interest for investors
U.S. stocks are moving higher on the first trading day of the month.
Continue Reading Below
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|27824.79
|+43.09
|+0.16%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|3380.58
|+17.58
|+0.52%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|11324.414814
|+156.91
|+1.41%
This as investors take in a basket of economic data, as well as news regarding corporate layoffs.
Follow all the details in the FOX Business Blog. Mobile users click here.