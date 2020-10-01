Expand / Collapse search
LIVE Updates: Stock market and business headlines

The stimulus talks remain high interest for investors

'This is a bull market': Dennis Gartman

University of Akron Endowment Investment Committee Chair Dennis Gartman discusses his outlook for the markets.

U.S. stocks are moving higher on the first trading day of the month.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES27824.79+43.09+0.16%
SP500S&P 5003380.58+17.58+0.52%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX11324.414814+156.91+1.41%

This as investors take in a basket of economic data, as well as news regarding corporate layoffs.

