Stock futures rise as Trump signals 'economic policies' ahead to stop financial market mayhem

U.S. stock futures, which opened with a triple-digit loss Monday evening after the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 2,013 points, its worst one-day point drop ever, quickly reversed course.

The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose after President Trump led an update with the coronavirus task force.

The major futures indexes are indicated a gain of 2.4 percent when Wall Street opens on Tuesday.

"We are taking care of the American public," Trump promised, noting he and his team are evaluating a number of options to do just that.

Those include a potential payroll tax cut, a backstop for hourly wage earners so nobody will "miss a paycheck" and ongoing conversations with hard-hit industries including the airlines and hotels. He also discussed working with the Small Business Administration on a loan program for those impacted.

Trump said he will talk more about those economic policies on Tuesday which "will be major," he promised.

On Monday, the Dow, along with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite lost over 7 percent apiece. The extreme selling was a combination of more cases of the coronavirus as well as a price war on oil between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 23851.02 -2,013.76 -7.79% SP500 S&P 500 2746.56 -225.81 -7.60% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7950.675746 -624.94 -7.29%

Oil, which tumbled an unprecedented 30 percent plus during the Monday session, also rebounded slightly. The U.S. benchmark, West Texas Intermediate, hugged the $33 per barrel level, while Brent, the global benchmark, hovered around the $36 per barrel level.

In Asian markets on Tuesday, Japan's Nikkei traded lower by 0.4 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.7 percent and China's Shanghai Composite added 0.6 percent.

