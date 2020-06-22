Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Stocks

Stock futures tumble, recover after Navarro clarifies US-China trade comments

Navarro joins Mnuchin in slamming China over the coronavirus

close
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro argues former National Security Adviser John Bolton focused most of his attention on Iran instead of holding China accountable for human rights violations, information warfare and trade.video

John Bolton never cared much about China: Peter Navarro

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro argues former National Security Adviser John Bolton focused most of his attention on Iran instead of holding China accountable for human rights violations, information warfare and trade.

Stock futures sank Monday evening before recovering after top White House trade advisor Peter Navarro clarified comments he made to Fox News on the U.S. China trade deal potentially being kaput.

Continue Reading Below

“My comments have been taken wildly out of context. They had nothing at all to do with the Phase I trade deal, which continues in place.  I was simply speaking to the lack of trust we now have of the Chinese Communist Party after they lied about the origins of the China virus and foisted a pandemic upon the world" said Navarro in a statement obtained by FOX Business late Monday evening.

Earlier during an interview with Fox News host Martha MacCallum Navarro said, "It's over...They came here on January 15th to sign that trade deal, and that was a full two months after they knew the virus was out and about" he noted.

Dow futures fell over 400 points around 9:40 PM ET before cutting the bulk of those losses, while Nasdaq futures slipped nearly 1 percent after the tech-heavy index registered its 20th record of the year during Monday's trading session powered by stocks including Apple, Amazon, Microsoft.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX10056.474777+110.35+1.11%
AAPLAPPLE INC.358.87+9.15+2.62%
AMZNAMAZON.COM INC.2,713.82+38.81+1.45%
MSFTMICROSOFT CORP.200.57+5.42+2.78%
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin argues former National Security Adviser John Bolton's book is 'full of inaccuracies' and touts President Trump's trade initiatives with China and says now is not the time yet when America decouples from the country.Video

Navarro's comments followed critical remarks from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, just hours before, over China's handling of the pandemic and the potential of further action against the country.

CHINA SHOULD BE ACCOUNTABLE FOR CORONAVIRUS: MNUCHIN

“I think there is energy. I would start with Secretary [Mike] Pompeo when he had his most recent meeting, was very clear in, ‘We need answers,’” Mnuchin told FOX Business' Lou Dobbs.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“It’s not acceptable that China hasn’t opened up, hasn’t been forthright with what’s gone on with this disease. And there’s no question, the disease started there. How did it spread through the rest of the world, and it didn’t spread through China? That’s what we want to know" he stated.

FOX Business' Blake Burman contributed to this report. 