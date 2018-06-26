Stock futures try to shake-off trade threats

Equities tried to snap back after posting sharp losses to start the week.

Dow Jones futures are trading lower by 0.19%. S&P futures are down by 0.18% and the Nasdaq Composite was off by 0.10%.

Asian markets continued to retreat.

China’s Shanghai Composite finished the day down 0.5%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended the day down 0.2% to a 6-month low.

Japan’s Nikkei clawed its way back to end flat after falling 1 percent in early trade.

In Europe, London’s FTSE gained 0.37%, Germany’s DAX rose 0.05% and France’s CAC added 0.25%.

Investors reacted on Monday to the latest developments in a tit-for-tat trade dispute between the U.S. and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 328.09 points, or 1.33%, to 24,252.80. The S&P 500 slipped 37.81 points, or 1.37%, to 2,717.07. The Nasdaq Composite was down 160.81 points, or 2.09%, at 7,532.01.

The market came under pressure following news reports that President Donald Trump was preparing a plan that would curb technology exports to China and bar many Chinese companies from investing in U.S. tech firms. The tech-heavy Nasdaq posted its worst day in three months.

In a tweet, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin disputed the reports, calling them “false, fake news.” Mnuchin said the proposed investment restrictions would apply to “all countries,” not just China, trying to steal U.S. technology.

In Tuesday’s market news, General Electric’s next move will be to spin off its health-care business and unload its ownership in oil-services company Baker Hughes, according to Dow Jones.

The plan is expected to be released on the same day the company will be removed from the Dow Jones Industrial Average after more than a century in the blue-chip index.

On the economic calendar, the Case-Shiller report on home prices for April will be released. The March report showed prices in the 20-city index rose 6.8 percent, making it 12 straight months of rising home prices.

Investors will also get the latest report on consumer confidence, which rebounded in May following a slight decline in April.

