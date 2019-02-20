Search

Stocks trading cautiously ahead of Fed minutes

By StocksFOXBusiness

BubbaTrading.com’s Todd Horwitz and Flynn Zito Capital Management co-founder Doug Flynn on the Federal Reserve, earnings season and the outlook for the U.S. economy.video

Signs of a potential US recession ahead?

BubbaTrading.com’s Todd Horwitz and Flynn Zito Capital Management co-founder Doug Flynn on the Federal Reserve, earnings season and the outlook for the U.S. economy.

Stocks traded in a tight range on Wednesday ahead of the release of the minutes from the last Fed meeting in which policymakers removed explicit reference to future rate increases from its monetary-policy statement.

Continue Reading Below

Before the January meeting, the central bank had included that language in all of its statements since 2015.

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM

Trade talks continue between the U.S. and China. President Trump said on Tuesday that talks with China were going well and suggested he was open to pushing off the deadline to complete negotiations, saying Mar. 1 was not a "magical" date.

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES25889.83-1.49-0.01%
SP500S&P 5002779.91+0.15+0.01%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX7501.1259+14.36+0.19%

CVS Health Corp. shares fell after revenue of  $54.42 billion was short of expectations and the company’s adjusted earnings per share for fiscal 2019 is under Wall Street expectations.

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
CVSCVS HEALTH CORPORATION63.88-6.00-8.58%

In Europe, London’s FTSE was up 0.2 percent, Germany’s DAX added 0.4 percent and France’s CAC rose 0.3 percent.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

In Asian markets, China’s Shanghai Composite added 0.2 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1 percent and Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.6  percent to a nine-week high.