Stocks trading cautiously ahead of Fed minutes

Stocks traded in a tight range on Wednesday ahead of the release of the minutes from the last Fed meeting in which policymakers removed explicit reference to future rate increases from its monetary-policy statement.

Before the January meeting, the central bank had included that language in all of its statements since 2015.

Trade talks continue between the U.S. and China. President Trump said on Tuesday that talks with China were going well and suggested he was open to pushing off the deadline to complete negotiations, saying Mar. 1 was not a "magical" date.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25889.83 -1.49 -0.01% SP500 S&P 500 2779.91 +0.15 +0.01% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7501.1259 +14.36 +0.19%

CVS Health Corp. shares fell after revenue of $54.42 billion was short of expectations and the company’s adjusted earnings per share for fiscal 2019 is under Wall Street expectations.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg CVS CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 63.88 -6.00 -8.58%

In Europe, London’s FTSE was up 0.2 percent, Germany’s DAX added 0.4 percent and France’s CAC rose 0.3 percent.

In Asian markets, China’s Shanghai Composite added 0.2 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1 percent and Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to a nine-week high.