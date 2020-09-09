Stock futures halt slide with tech bounce

U.S. equity futures are higher ahead of the Wednesday trading session, after a 3-day fall in tech stocks.

Continue Reading Below

The major futures indexes are suggesting a rise of 1.7% on the Nasdaq.

Dow futures are up 0.4%.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Troubles with Astra-Zeneca’s coronavirus vaccine trial sent shares down in Europe by 0.5%.

President Trump's comment about “decoupling” the U.S. economy from China has ramped up uncertainty in the markets, especially among tech stocks.

WALL STREET’S REALITY CHECK AS RUNAWAY MARKET HITS WALL

Washington seeks to limit the use of U.S. technology by Chinese companies, citing national security concerns.

Tokyo's Nikkei lost 1%, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong dropped 0.6% and China's Shanghai Composite index shed 1.9%.

In Europe, London's FTSE is adding 0.7%, Germany's DAX rose 0.9% and France's CAC gained 0.6%.

MCCONNELL’S GOP CORONAVIRUS RELIEF PACKAGE DETAILS REVEALED

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 fell 2.8% to 3,331.84, clinching its first three-day losing streak in nearly three months. Nearly 90% of all shares were lower.

Apple, Microsoft and Amazon were among the Big Tech stocks to sink more than 4%, torpedoing broad market indexes. The Nasdaq composite, which is packed with tech stocks, dropped 4.1% and is down 10% since it set its last record high on Sept. 2.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 27500.89 -632.42 -2.25% SP500 S&P 500 3331.84 -95.12 -2.78% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 10847.690379 -465.44 -4.11%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 2.2%.

Tesla, one of the brightest examples of Big Tech’s wild movements, surged 74.1% in August but slumped 21.1% on Tuesday, its worst loss since it began trading a decade ago, amid disappointment that it won’t be joining the S&P 500 anytime soon.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude added 53 cents to $37.28 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It slumped $3.01 to $36.76 per barrel on Tuesday. Brent crude, the international standard, added 40 cents to $40.16 per barrel.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.