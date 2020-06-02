Expand / Collapse search
Stock futures trade higher as violent protests continue across the US

The violence and damage to property may hinder the re-opening of the economy

By FOXBusiness
How much will protests set back the economy?

The Wall Street Journal's Dan Henninger argues recent protests will have a negative effect on businesses reopening in several cities.

U.S. equity futures are pointing to a higher open ahead of the Tuesday trading session

The major futures indexes are indicating a gain of 0.3 percent.

Investors are balancing cautious optimism about the reopening of businesses shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic against worries that widespread protests in the U.S. over police brutality could disrupt the economic recovery and widen the outbreak.

MACY’S HIT AS NEW YORK IMPOSES CURFEW AMID FLOYD PROTESTS

The protests that have rocked American cities for days have so far not had much impact on financial markets. But the violence and damage to property may hinder the re-opening of the economy.

In Asia on Tuesday, Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.2 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.9 percent and China's Shanghai Composite edged up 0.2 percent.

In Europe, London's FTSE added 0.7 percent, Germany's DAX returned from a holiday to surge 3.1 percent and France's CAC gained 1.8 percent.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES25475.02+91.91+0.36%
SP500S&P 5003055.73+11.42+0.38%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX9552.048879+62.18+0.66%

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 climbed 0.4 percent, after wavering between small gains and losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4 percent and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.7 percent.

The second half of the week will be dominated by job numbers.

US JOBS MARKET SHOWS EARLY SIGNS OF CORONAVIRUS RECOVERY, GOLDMAN SAYS

On Wednesday, payroll processor ADP will report on private sector hiring. The next day, the government releases its weekly tally of jobless claims. On Friday, the government will report the May employment report where 9 million jobs are expected to have been lost.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil added 44 cents to $35.91 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It fell 5 cents to $35.44 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, gained 67 cents to $39.00 a barrel.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.