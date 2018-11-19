Stock futures trade cautiously following weekly loss

It will be a holiday shortened trading week with retail squarely in focus.

Continue Reading Below

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.07 percent. The S&P 500 added 0.08 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.41 percent.

U.S. markets will be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving Day.

This week, retail stocks reporting earnings will be combined with Black Friday marking the unofficial start of the Christmas shopping season.

Among the names reporting are Lowe’s, Target, Best Buy, Kohl’s and TXJ to name a few.

Monday’s reports will come from L Brands and Urban Outfitters.

Advertisement

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25413.22 +123.95 +0.49% SP500 S&P 500 2736.27 +6.07 +0.22% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7247.8726 -11.16 -0.15%

The S&P 500 edged higher Friday, but steep losses from earlier in the week pushed the broad index to its first weekly loss of November.

Fears that business growth is slowing and the U.S. economy is headed for a rockier road in 2019 were heightened after several more companies, including chip maker Nvidia and retailer Nordstrom, reported disappointing earnings results.

The S&P 500 added 6.07 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2736.27 on Friday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 123.95 points, or 0.5 percent, to 25413.22, finishing the week down 2.2 percent. The Nasdaq Composite declined 11.16 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7247.87, putting it deeper into correction territory,

In Asian markets on Monday, China's Shanghai Composite closed out the day 0.9 percent higher.

Japan’s Nikkei finished the day up 0.7 percent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE gained 0.3 percent, Germany’s DAX added 0.4 percent and France’s CAC was up 0.3 percent.