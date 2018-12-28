Stock futures trade cautiously following huge rebound

Equity futures are looking for direction following the dramatic late-session gains from Thursday, lifting all three major indexes from big declines into a positive close.

Continue Reading Below

All three equity futures markets were little changed.

In European trading, London’s FTSE gained 1 percent, Germany’s DAX added 0.7 percent and France’s CAC was up 1 percent.

Asian markets finished up trading for the year.

China’s Shanghai Composite index ended the day up 0.4 percent. The Shanghai index lost 24.6 percent for the year.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index added 0.1 percent.

Advertisement

Japan’s Nikkei finished the session down 0.3 percent and declined 12 percent for the year. It was the Nikkei’s first annual decline since 2011.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 23138.82 +260.37 +1.14% SP500 S&P 500 2488.83 +21.13 +0.86% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 6579.4918 +25.14 +0.38%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted a 865-point swing in less than two hours. The blue-chip index had been down in mid-afternoon more than 500 points to cut the previous session's gains in half, before bargain hunters and short covering turned a big decline into a modest gain.

The Dow, the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite all posted their largest two-day percentage gains since Aug. 27, 2015.

However, on a month-to-date basis the averages remain down: The Dow is 9.74 percent lower and year-to-date it is down 6.75 percent.

Thursday's volatility followed a massive gain on Wednesday when the Dow rose more than 1,080 points, or nearly 5 percent, marking the first time in history the exchange rose more than 1,000 points in a single day of trading.

FOX Business' Mike Obel contributed to this article.