Stock futures cautious after earnings reports

U.S. stock futures point to a slightly lower open despite positive earnings from chipmakers and airlines.

Xilinx and Lam Research reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

Dow Jones futures were lower by 0.2 percent. The S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.3 percent.

Shares of Xilinx and Lam Research climbed in the premarket.

Texas Instruments fell short in its quarterly revenue estimates, but beat on profit, giving shares a boost.

Airlines are also in focus as American Airlines reported an 8.3 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher fares. JetBlue topped profit and revenue estimates and Southwest Airlines earnings topped expectations, but blamed a drop in revenue on the partial government shutdown.

Comments by International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde restrained equities after she reiterated that the major risk facing the global economy was the U.S.-China trade conflict, which could precipitate the slowdown in the growth of the Chinese economy.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 24575.62 +171.14 +0.70% SP500 S&P 500 2638.7 +5.80 +0.22% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7025.7675 +5.41 +0.08%

In Asian markets on Thursday, China’s Shanghai Composite index was up 0.4 percent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose the same 0.4 percent.

Japan’s Nikkei was little changed, sliding less than 0.1 percent.

In Europe, the European Central Bank left its monetary policy unchanged as expected, keeping a rate hike later this year on the table even as the eurozone economy suffers its biggest slowdown in half a decade.

London’s FTSE gained less than 0.1 percent, Germany’s DAX added 0.5 percent and France’s CAC added 0.8 percent.

U.S. stocks Wednesday closed mostly higher as strong earnings boosted traders' sentiment, but global growth worries remained a drag on the market.

Shares of tech companies weighed on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite, including TE Connectivity, Take-Two Interactive Software and Qualcomm.