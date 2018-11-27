Stock futures trade cautiously after huge rally

Equity futures were indicating a slightly lower open following a day that saw the Dow gain 354 points.

Dow Jones futures were higher by 0.05 percent. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was off by 0.2 percent.

Investors will examine the first housing-related report of the week with the Case-Shiller report on September home prices. Additional data will come in the form of consumer confidence.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg UTX UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 127.98 -1.06 -0.82%

In the late afternoon, Dow component United Technologies announced the industrial giant will be split into three companies. Shares jumped in after-hours trading by 2 percent on the news.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 24640.24 +354.29 +1.46% SP500 S&P 500 2673.45 +40.89 +1.55% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7081.8527 +142.87 +2.06%

U.S. stocks popped on Monday rebounding from four consecutive days of losses. Investors were encouraged by the positive buzz on retail sales tied to Cyber Monday which is estimated to reach a record $7.9 billion, according to Adobe. Big tech stocks also rebounded helping lift the Nasdaq Composite 2 percent, while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 1.5 percent with Dow turning in a 354 point gain.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg GM GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 37.65 +1.72 +4.79%

General Motors jumped nearly 5 percent after announcing it would shed 15 percent of its North American salaried workforce or nearly 15,000 employees, while also shuttering production on underperforming vehicles in an ongoing push to cut costs. While President Trump said he was “not happy” with the announcement from CEO Mary Barra, investors felt otherwise.

In Asia on Tuesday, China’s Shanghai Composite was up 0.4 percent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.09 percent.

Japan’s Nikkei average ended the day 0.64 percent higher.

In Europe, London’s FTSE opened up 0.1 percent, Germany’s DAX gained 0.2 percent and France’s CAC added 0.1 percent.

FOX Business’ Mike Obel contributed to this story.