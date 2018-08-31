Stock futures tentative on trade tensions

Equity futures were cautious as trade talks between the US and Canada went down to the wire with a Friday deadline looming.

Dow Jones futures were lower by 0.15%. The S&P 500 slipped 0.16% and the Nasdaq Composite was off 0.13%.

In overnight corporate news, Coca-Cola is increasing its caffeine quotient with plans to acquire the Costa coffee chain of the UK for $5.1 billion.

Stocks fell Thursday following a report that President Trump wants to move ahead with plans to impose tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 137.65 points, or 0.53%, to 25,986.92. The S&P 500 was down 12.91 points, closing at 2,901.13. The Nasdaq Composite fell 21.32 points, or 0.26%, to 8,088.36.

Economic data released on Thursday included initial weekly jobless claims which rose 3,000 to a seasonally-adjusted 213,000.

U.S. personal incomes increased 0.3% in July and consumer spending advanced 0.4%.

On Friday, traders will get the latest read on consumer sentiment.

China stocks ended lower on Friday on renewed trade war fears.

The Shanghai Composite finished the day down 0.5%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped 1.1%

Japan’s Nikkei snapped an 8-day rally, ending the day off 0.02%, but gained 1.2% for the week.

In Europe, London’s FTSE opened down 0.2%, Germany’s DAX fell 0.6% and France’s CAC was off 0.1%

FOX Business’ Leia Klingel contributed to this article.