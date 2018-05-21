Stock futures soar 200 points as tariff dispute “put on hold”

U.S. stock futures gained after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday that the United States and China had agreed put their tariff skirmishing "on hold" to work on a wider trade agreement.

Dow Jones futures were poised for a triple-digit gain, rising 0.89%. The S&P 500 added 0.59% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.70%.

U.S. crude is up 0.43%, approaching $72 a barrel.

U.S. stocks posted weekly losses on concerns around global trade policies and interest rates limited investors' appetite for risk.

In Friday’s session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 1.1 point, or less than 0.1%, to 24715.09. The S&P 500 declined 7.16 points, or 0.3%, to 2712.97 while the Nasdaq Composite lost 28.13 points, or 0.4%, to 7354.34.

For the week, the Dow industrials fell 0.5%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.5% and the Nasdaq shed 0.7%--snapping a two-week winning streak.

In Asia, China and Hong Kong stocks extended their rally on Monday,

China’s Shanghai Composite finished the day 0.6% higher.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended the day up 0.6%.

Japan’s Nikkei ended the day up 0.3% to close above 23,000 for the first time since February.

In Europe, London’s FTSE is up 0.72% to a new high. France’s CAC is rising by 0.60%. Germany’s DAX will be closed Monday for a holiday.