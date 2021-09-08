Stocks slip as growth concerns linger

U.S. stock indexes slipped Wednesday morning as investors expressed skepticism over the strength of the U.S. economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 87 points, or 0.25%, while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite index both declined 0.18%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35146.67 +46.67 +0.13% SP500 S&P 500 4519.28 -0.75 -0.02% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 15323.120971 -51.21 -0.33%

Wednesday's losses come a day after the Nasdaq notched a fourth straight close in record territory as the Dow and the S&P 500 posted modest losses. Markets have been on shaky ground after Friday’s underwhelming August jobs report.

Investors will get another glimpse into the health of the economy Wednesday when JOLTS job openings and the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book are released.

In stocks, PayPal Holdings Inc. has agreed to buy Japan-based buy now, pay later company Paidy in a $2.7 billion deal that is made up mostly of cash.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. 291.17 -2.09 -0.71%

Tesla Inc.’s China sales surged 49% in August to 12,885 vehicles, according to the China Passenger Car Association. The company sold 44,264 China-made vehicles and an additional 31,379 China-made vehicles that were exported elsewhere.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA, INC. 754.30 +1.38 +0.18%

Coinbase Global Inc. was last week informed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it could sue the crypto exchange over its interest-earning product called Coinbase Lend, the company disclosed in a blog post Tuesday evening. The product’s launch has been delayed until at least October.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % COIN COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. 257.82 -8.99 -3.37%

Coty Inc. was sharply lower after the company priced a 50 million-share secondary offering by private equity firm KKR at $8.53 per share.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % COTY COTY, INC. 8.33 -0.96 -10.33%

GameStop Corp. is set to release its quarterly results after Wednesday’s closing bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GME GAMESTOP CORP. 200.66 +2.10 +1.06%

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil jumped $1.16 to $69.51 per barrel and gold edged up 20 cents to $1,798.70 an ounce.

Overseas markets were mostly lower.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

European bourses were weaker across the board with Germany’s DAX 30 sliding 1.04%, Britain’s FTSE 100 weaker by 0.54% and France’s CAC 30 down 0.56%.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and China’s Shanghai Composite slipped 0.12% and 0.04%, respectively, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.89%.