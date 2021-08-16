Dow Jones, S&P 500 book fifth straight close at record highs

U.S. stock indexes finished mixed Monday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 battled to record highs for a fifth straight day, reversing sharp losses seen early in the session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 108 points, or 0.31%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.26% and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.2%. The Dow was down as many as 283 points at its worst level of the day.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35625.4 +110.02 +0.31% SP500 S&P 500 4479.71 +11.71 +0.26% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14793.762423 -29.14 -0.20%

BIDEN'S INFLATION SWAMPS WAGE GAINS, LEAVING WORKING FAMILIES BEHIND

In stocks, concerns over the spreading COVID-19 delta variant bogged down airlines, cruise ship operators and other travel-related names.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DAL DELTA AIR LINES, INC. 39.93 +0.03 +0.08% CCL CARNIVAL CORP. 22.79 -0.07 -0.31% NCLH NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 24.63 -0.41 -1.64%

Tesla Inc. shares were lower after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced a formal investigation into 11 accidents that involved the electric-car maker's Autopilot feature. The probe will look into 765,000 Tesla Model Y, X, S and 3 vehicles from model years 2014-2021.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA, INC. 686.17 -31.00 -4.32%

Meanwhile, China-linked names, including Alibaba Group, JD.com Inc. and Baidu Inc., were under pressure after retail sales and industrial production data in the country slowed sharply.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BABA ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD. 182.71 -5.91 -3.13% JD JD.COM, INC. 66.67 -3.19 -4.57% BIDU BAIDU, INC. 146.57 -5.88 -3.86%

Elsewhere, T-Mobile US Inc. shares were lower after the telecom-services provider said it was investigating claims made on an online message board that more than 100 million customers were victims of a data breach.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TMUS T-MOBILE US, INC. 140.73 -4.21 -2.90%

And Apple notched higher, despite weakness in broader technology stocks, closing at $151.12 per share.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE, INC. 151.12 +2.02 +1.35%

In deals, Hyatt Hotels Corp. agreed to buy resort company Apple Leisure Group from private-equity firm KKR & Co. and travel and leisure investor KSL Capital Partners for $2.7 billion in cash.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % H HYATT HOTELS CORP. 72.25 +0.11 +0.15%

U.S.-listed Australian miner BHP Group is in talks to sell its oil and gas business to Australia-based Woodside Petroleum in an all-stock deal.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BHP BHP GROUP LTD. 75.82 -2.00 -2.57%

In earnings, Sweden-based oat milk producer Oatly Group AB reported mixed quarterly results but forecast full-year revenue ahead of Wall Street estimates.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % OTLY OATLY GROUP 16.43 -0.44 -2.61%

Walmart Inc., Target Corp. and Home Depot Inc. are among the other companies set to release their quarterly results this week.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WMT WALMART, INC. 150.75 +1.22 +0.82% TGT TARGET CORP. 262.36 +0.98 +0.37% HD THE HOME DEPOT, INC. 335.05 +3.73 +1.13%

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil declined $1.15 to $67.29 a barrel and gold edged up $11.70 to $1,786.90 an ounce.

Overseas markets were broadly lower.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

European bourses were weaker across the board with Britain’s FTSE 100 losing 0.9%, France’s CAC 40 falling 0.83% and Germany’s DAX 30 dropping 0.32%.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slid 1.62% and 0.8%, respectively, while China’s Shanghai Composite ticked up 0.03%.