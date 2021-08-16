Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Stocks

Dow Jones, S&P 500 book fifth straight close at record highs

Walmart, Target and Home Depot will report quarterly results this week

close
UBS Managing Director Jason Katz argues tapering might be a likely route for the Federal Reserve when the market has been 'flooded with liquidity.' video

Fed decision to taper will be for the 'right reasons': Market expert

UBS Managing Director Jason Katz argues tapering might be a likely route for the Federal Reserve when the market has been 'flooded with liquidity.'

U.S. stock indexes finished mixed Monday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 battled to record highs for a fifth straight day, reversing sharp losses seen early in the session. 

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 108 points, or 0.31%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.26% and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.2%. The Dow was down as many as 283 points at its worst level of the day.  

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35625.4 +110.02 +0.31%
SP500 S&P 500 4479.71 +11.71 +0.26%
I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14793.762423 -29.14 -0.20%

BIDEN'S INFLATION SWAMPS WAGE GAINS, LEAVING WORKING FAMILIES BEHIND

In stocks, concerns over the spreading COVID-19 delta variant bogged down airlines, cruise ship operators and other travel-related names. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
DAL DELTA AIR LINES, INC. 39.93 +0.03 +0.08%
CCL CARNIVAL CORP. 22.79 -0.07 -0.31%
NCLH NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 24.63 -0.41 -1.64%

Tesla Inc. shares were lower after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced a formal investigation into 11 accidents that involved the electric-car maker's Autopilot feature. The probe will look into 765,000 Tesla Model Y, X, S and 3 vehicles from model years 2014-2021. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
TSLA TESLA, INC. 686.17 -31.00 -4.32%

Meanwhile, China-linked names, including Alibaba Group, JD.com Inc. and Baidu Inc., were under pressure after retail sales and industrial production data in the country slowed sharply. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
BABA ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD. 182.71 -5.91 -3.13%
JD JD.COM, INC. 66.67 -3.19 -4.57%
BIDU BAIDU, INC. 146.57 -5.88 -3.86%

Elsewhere, T-Mobile US Inc. shares were lower after the telecom-services provider said it was investigating claims made on an online message board that more than 100 million customers were victims of a data breach.   

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
TMUS T-MOBILE US, INC. 140.73 -4.21 -2.90%

And Apple notched higher, despite weakness in broader technology stocks, closing at $151.12 per share.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
AAPL APPLE, INC. 151.12 +2.02 +1.35%

In deals, Hyatt Hotels Corp. agreed to buy resort company Apple Leisure Group from private-equity firm KKR & Co. and travel and leisure investor KSL Capital Partners for $2.7 billion in cash.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
H HYATT HOTELS CORP. 72.25 +0.11 +0.15%

U.S.-listed Australian miner BHP Group is in talks to sell its oil and gas business to Australia-based Woodside Petroleum in an all-stock deal. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
BHP BHP GROUP LTD. 75.82 -2.00 -2.57%

In earnings, Sweden-based oat milk producer Oatly Group AB reported mixed quarterly results but forecast full-year revenue ahead of Wall Street estimates. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
OTLY OATLY GROUP 16.43 -0.44 -2.61%

Walmart Inc., Target Corp. and Home Depot Inc. are among the other companies set to release their quarterly results this week. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
WMT WALMART, INC. 150.75 +1.22 +0.82%
TGT TARGET CORP. 262.36 +0.98 +0.37%
HD THE HOME DEPOT, INC. 335.05 +3.73 +1.13%

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil declined $1.15 to $67.29 a barrel and gold edged up $11.70 to $1,786.90 an ounce. 

Overseas markets were broadly lower. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

European bourses were weaker across the board with Britain’s FTSE 100 losing 0.9%, France’s CAC 40 falling 0.83% and Germany’s DAX 30 dropping 0.32%. 

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slid 1.62% and 0.8%, respectively, while China’s Shanghai Composite ticked up 0.03%.