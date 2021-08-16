Dow Jones, S&P 500 book fifth straight close at record highs
Walmart, Target and Home Depot will report quarterly results this week
U.S. stock indexes finished mixed Monday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 battled to record highs for a fifth straight day, reversing sharp losses seen early in the session.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 108 points, or 0.31%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.26% and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.2%. The Dow was down as many as 283 points at its worst level of the day.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|35625.4
|+110.02
|+0.31%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|4479.71
|+11.71
|+0.26%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|14793.762423
|-29.14
|-0.20%
In stocks, concerns over the spreading COVID-19 delta variant bogged down airlines, cruise ship operators and other travel-related names.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|DAL
|DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
|39.93
|+0.03
|+0.08%
|CCL
|CARNIVAL CORP.
|22.79
|-0.07
|-0.31%
|NCLH
|NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD.
|24.63
|-0.41
|-1.64%
Tesla Inc. shares were lower after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced a formal investigation into 11 accidents that involved the electric-car maker's Autopilot feature. The probe will look into 765,000 Tesla Model Y, X, S and 3 vehicles from model years 2014-2021.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|TSLA
|TESLA, INC.
|686.17
|-31.00
|-4.32%
Meanwhile, China-linked names, including Alibaba Group, JD.com Inc. and Baidu Inc., were under pressure after retail sales and industrial production data in the country slowed sharply.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|BABA
|ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD.
|182.71
|-5.91
|-3.13%
|JD
|JD.COM, INC.
|66.67
|-3.19
|-4.57%
|BIDU
|BAIDU, INC.
|146.57
|-5.88
|-3.86%
Elsewhere, T-Mobile US Inc. shares were lower after the telecom-services provider said it was investigating claims made on an online message board that more than 100 million customers were victims of a data breach.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|TMUS
|T-MOBILE US, INC.
|140.73
|-4.21
|-2.90%
And Apple notched higher, despite weakness in broader technology stocks, closing at $151.12 per share.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|AAPL
|APPLE, INC.
|151.12
|+2.02
|+1.35%
In deals, Hyatt Hotels Corp. agreed to buy resort company Apple Leisure Group from private-equity firm KKR & Co. and travel and leisure investor KSL Capital Partners for $2.7 billion in cash.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|H
|HYATT HOTELS CORP.
|72.25
|+0.11
|+0.15%
U.S.-listed Australian miner BHP Group is in talks to sell its oil and gas business to Australia-based Woodside Petroleum in an all-stock deal.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|BHP
|BHP GROUP LTD.
|75.82
|-2.00
|-2.57%
In earnings, Sweden-based oat milk producer Oatly Group AB reported mixed quarterly results but forecast full-year revenue ahead of Wall Street estimates.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|OTLY
|OATLY GROUP
|16.43
|-0.44
|-2.61%
Walmart Inc., Target Corp. and Home Depot Inc. are among the other companies set to release their quarterly results this week.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|WMT
|WALMART, INC.
|150.75
|+1.22
|+0.82%
|TGT
|TARGET CORP.
|262.36
|+0.98
|+0.37%
|HD
|THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
|335.05
|+3.73
|+1.13%
In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil declined $1.15 to $67.29 a barrel and gold edged up $11.70 to $1,786.90 an ounce.
Overseas markets were broadly lower.
European bourses were weaker across the board with Britain’s FTSE 100 losing 0.9%, France’s CAC 40 falling 0.83% and Germany’s DAX 30 dropping 0.32%.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slid 1.62% and 0.8%, respectively, while China’s Shanghai Composite ticked up 0.03%.