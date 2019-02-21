Stocks slide on weak economic data

Stocks traded lower on Thursday following disappointing durable goods and manufacturing figures.

Investors were also keeping an eye on possible advances in U.S.-China trade talks.

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve said its gauge on business activity in the Mid-Atlantic region unexpectedly fell to the weakest level since May 2016.

The index dropped to reading of -4.1 from 17.0 in January. areading below zero indicates contraction.

The Commerce Department reported that overall Durable goods rose in December, however a key component called non-defense capital goods fell 0.7 percent from november, pointing to a further slowdown in business spending.

The Labor department reported Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 23,000 to a seasonally adjusted 216,000 last week.

Negotiators may be close to coming up with a deal that will end the trade sanctions between the U.S. and China. It is considered the most significant progress yet toward ending a seven-month trade war, according to report from Reuters.

Shares of Dow component Nike are trading lower after Duke University forward Zion Williamson was injured in a game against North Carolina, when his foot slid on the floor and his Nike-made shoe came apart.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza were down after the firm reported fourth-quarter earnings, revenue and same-store sales that missed expectations.

In Asian markets on Thursday, China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.34 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.41 percent and Japan’s Nikkei edged up 0.2 percent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE dropped 0.9 percent, Germany’s DAX added 0.2 percent and France’s CAC was little changed.