Stock futures slide ahead of CPI report

U.S. stock futures were modestly lower ahead of the latest reading on inflation.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 88 points, or 0.24%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.34% and 0.54%, respectively. The early weakness has all three of the major averages on track for a second day of losses after closing at record highs on Monday.

Consumer prices are expected to have risen 0.4% month over month in October. Prices last month accelerated at a 0.4% month-over-month pace and by 5.4% annually, the fastest since 2008.

Ahead of the report, the yield on the 10-year note was higher by four basis points at 1.48%.

In stocks, Rivian Automotive Inc. is set for the biggest stock market debut since Facebook’s 2012 debut after pricing its initial public offering at $78 per share and raising about $11.9 billion. Shares will trade under the ticker RIVN.

DoorDash Inc. agreed to acquire international delivery platform Wolt in an $8.1 billion deal. The company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss, but revenue that topped estimates.

Coinbase Global Inc. reported weaker-than-expected quarter sales as trading volume fell and the number of monthly transacting users declined.

Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox said he is leaving the company effective Jan. 31. Maddox, who took the helm following founder Steve Wynn’s resignation in 2018, will be replaced by Wynn Interactive CEO Craig Billings. Both top and bottom line numbers exceeded analysts’ expectations.

Krispy Kreme Inc. beat on both the top and bottom lines as price increases helped offset rising labor and commodities costs. The company, which hiked prices in September, is planning another increase during the current quarter.

Walt Disney Co., Bumble Inc. and Beyond Meat Inc. are among the companies scheduled to report their quarterly results following the closing bell.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil slid 68 cents to $83.47 a barrel and gold dipped $3.70 to $1827.10 an ounce.

Overseas markets were mostly lower.

In Europe, Germany’s DAX 30 and France’s CAC 40 declined 0.11% and 0.21%, respectively, while Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.44%.

Asian bourses were mixed with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index climbing 0.74%, China’s Shanghai Composite index falling 0.42% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 losing 0.61%.