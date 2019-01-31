Stocks trade mixed after huge rally

Stocks traded mixed on Thursday, pulling back slightly after Wednesday’s earnings and Fed-fueled rally.

Shares of Facebook and General Electric were higher after reporting results.

General Electric reported a profit for the fourth quarter, bouncing back from a loss in the year-ago period. Revenue rose 5 percent to $33.28 billion, topping the Wall Street estimate of $32.6 billion.

Facebook posted a record quarterly profit despite a slew of negative headlines during the period.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the social media giant has turned a corner and plans to focus this year on building new products.

United Parcel Service reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, as the company benefited from record volumes during the crucial holiday season.

Electric-car maker Tesla confirmed it will be able to make a key debt payment by next month's deadline, taking some pressure off CEO Elon Musk. The disclosure comes amid mixed quarterly results.

In economic news, the number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits surged to near a 1-1/2-year high last week, which could raise concerns that the labor market is slowing.

In Asian markets on Thursday, China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.4 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index finished the day up 1 percent. Japan’s Nikkei closed up 1.1 percent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE added 0.5 percent, Germany’s DAX slipped 0.5 percent and France’s CAC was slightly higher.